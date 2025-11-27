HPE introduces unified partner ready vantage programme

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched the first phase of its newly integrated HPE Partner Ready Vantage programme. Effective from 1 November, the programme brings together several existing partner initiatives into a single framework intended to simplify participation and support the delivery of edge-to-cloud solutions.

The programme is organised around three specialist centres, Compute, Hybrid Cloud and Networking. This structure allows partners to develop expertise in specific areas while retaining the option to sell the full HPE portfolio through traditional capital expenditure models or operational expenditure models such as HPE GreenLake. HPE plans to further expand the programme in 2026 and 2027, including the integration of the Juniper Networks Partner Advantage programme, with the aim of creating one unified channel programme.

As part of the new framework, HPE has introduced the Triple Platinum Plus tier. This category recognises partners with expertise across all three core technology centres and provides access to an extended set of benefits.

Commenting on the launch, Simon Ewington, Senior Vice President for Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem at HPE, said that the new structure is intended to provide partners with consistent access and streamlined processes, while building on the benefits already available within previous programmes.

Several existing partner programmes have now been retired and absorbed into HPE Partner Ready Vantage. These include HPE Partner Ready, HPE Partner Ready for Networking, HPE Partner Ready for Services, HPE Partner Ready Service Provider and HPE Partner Ready for Networking: Partner Branded Support.

The new framework consists of two primary tracks. The Sell Track replaces multiple former programmes and offers flexible business models supported by modular training and certification options. The Service Track brings together all service-oriented activities, including Managed Services, Professional Services, Support Services and Customer Success. It is designed to work alongside the Sell Track, offering standardised capability assessments, consistent tracking and a range of tools, guidance and training intended to support partners in delivering services.