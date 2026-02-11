HPE appoints Sajan Paul as general manager for networking in India

HPE (NYSE: HPE) has announced the appointment of Sajan Paul as General Manager, India, HPE Networking, with immediate effect. In this role, he will lead the company’s networking business strategy and execution in the country, with responsibility for expanding its portfolio and supporting the adoption of AI-enabled networking technologies across industries.

Paul brings nearly three decades of experience in the telecommunications and networking sectors. Prior to joining HPE, he served as Managing Director and Country Manager for Juniper Networks in India and the SAARC region. There, he oversaw regional strategy, profit and loss management, sales operations and team leadership. During his tenure, he held several senior roles across engineering and sales functions, working with telecom operators, large enterprises and public sector organisations, including government, defence and education institutions, on network modernisation programmes. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at Cisco Systems, including Vice President – Systems Engineering for the IT and IT-enabled services vertical, and also worked with Nortel and Avaya.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Ablett, Vice President – Asia Pacific and Japan, HPE Networking, said that as organisations accelerate the adoption of AI, networking is becoming an essential component of secure and scalable digital infrastructure. He added that Paul’s experience would support the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and expand its partner ecosystem.

Paul said the networking sector is at a significant point of transition as AI increasingly influences enterprise infrastructure. He noted that his focus would be on working with customers and partners to modernise networks and improve performance, security and resilience in line with evolving business requirements.

Paul’s experience in networking, telecommunications, cloud computing and enterprise technology is expected to support HPE Networking’s operations and growth in India.