How technology Is driving Super Bowl LX operations

NetApp has announced that it is supporting data operations for Super Bowl LX, providing the underlying digital infrastructure for the event. As the Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner of the San Francisco 49ers and the National Football League (NFL), the company supplies the enterprise data platform that underpins both in-stadium and remote fan experiences.

The technology supports a wide range of activities, from live broadcasting and stadium displays to digital engagement for viewers around the world, whether they are watching from Levi’s Stadium or following the game online.

“The world runs on data, even in an industry as physical as sports,” said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp. “Optimising data for innovation isn’t just about where the data lives, but also about how it moves. During the Super Bowl, Levi’s Stadium effectively becomes an interactive data centre, with data moving constantly across systems.”

Modern professional football generates large volumes of information. Sensors track player movement and performance, high-resolution cameras capture each play, and fans contribute data through social media and online platforms. Together, these inputs form a permanent digital record of every match.

For Super Bowl LX, this data will flow through Levi’s Stadium, which is considered one of the most technologically advanced sports venues in the United States. In preparation, the 49ers and the NFL have developed an integrated data infrastructure using NetApp’s systems to manage these high volumes of information.

“With Levi’s Stadium located in Silicon Valley, we already hold our technology operations to a high standard,” said Costa Kladianos, Executive Vice President and Head of Technology at the 49ers. “As the host of Super Bowl LX, we need to deliver a consistent experience for fans wherever they are. High-performance storage supports everything from running the league’s largest outdoor 4K display to monitoring retail and concessions in real time.”

According to Kladianos, reliable data systems are central to managing both fan services and operational logistics during major sporting events. The NFL has also highlighted the role of data in supporting its growing international presence.

“The league has been expanding its global footprint, including hosting a regular season game in Madrid for the first time in 2025,” said Gary Brantley, Chief Information Officer at the NFL. “Data is essential to reaching fans worldwide with consistent, high-quality interactions. Our infrastructure allows us to deliver similar experiences whether games are played in Silicon Valley or overseas.”

With audiences spread across multiple time zones and platforms, maintaining uniform standards for broadcasting, streaming, and digital engagement has become increasingly complex. Data systems are used to manage video archives, coordinate live feeds, and support real-time communication with fans.

Whether attending the Super Bowl in person or watching from abroad, supporters now expect uninterrupted access to content and services. From managing media files to processing social media interactions, digital infrastructure plays a central role in maintaining this connectivity.

As major sporting events become more technologically intensive, organisations such as the NFL and its partner teams are placing greater emphasis on data management and resilience. For Super Bowl LX, the focus remains on ensuring that these systems operate reliably under peak demand, supporting both on-field action and global viewership.