Hewlett Packard Enterprise launches secure network gateway for SMBs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced the launch of the HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway, a multi-functional network security solution designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The launch took place at HPE’s Customer Innovation Centre in Singapore, where Mark Ablett, Vice President , Asia Pacific and Japan, HPE Aruba Networking, and Rajanikanth Urs Mc, APJ SMB Sales Director, HPE Aruba Networking, discussed the implications for SMBs in the region.

The new Secure Gateway aims to offer enterprise-level protection through a solution that is simple to deploy and manage, making it accessible for businesses with limited IT resources. It provides an integrated suite of security features, including firewall protection, intrusion detection and prevention, VPN support, and WAN high availability,in a single, user-friendly platform.

The gateway acts as an intelligent first line of defence, continuously monitoring, filtering, and managing network traffic to ensure only legitimate activity is permitted, while proactively blocking threats.

“Today’s SMBs face increasing cyber threats but often lack the IT expertise and budgets to manage complex security tools,” said Amol Mitra, Vice President and General Manager, Worldwide Small and Medium Business, HPE Aruba Networking. “Many traditional solutions fall short on cloud capabilities and advanced threat detection. The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway is designed to fill this gap, offering robust protection in a straightforward and resource-efficient manner,” Mitra added.

The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway is available in two variants, tailored to different performance and user requirements:

SG1004 : A 1-gigabit, 4-port wired gateway providing basic routing, WAN resiliency, VPN, firewall, and IDS/IPS capabilities.

SG2505P: A higher-performance, 5-port multi-gigabit gateway with Class 4 Power over Ethernet (PoE) support (total power budget of 64W), in addition to the features included in the SG1004.

Mark Ablett noted, “SMBs in Asia Pacific and Japan are crucial to local economic growth. To thrive, they require solutions that reflect their specific operational needs. The Secure Gateway offers a manageable way to strengthen their security posture and simplify operations.”

Key benefits include:

Improved Protection and Efficiency : Real-time threat monitoring and automatic updates to IDS/IPS signatures help guard against evolving threats. By consolidating several key security functions, the gateway reduces dependence on multiple tools and simplifies security management.

Cost and Compliance Advantages : Combining capabilities into a single device helps lower hardware and third-party software costs. High availability minimises downtime, while automated responses enhance threat mitigation. Policy automation and audit logs support compliance with regulatory standards.

Simplified Network Management: A cloud-based management system enables businesses to oversee their entire network through a single, intuitive interface, removing the need for specialised IT personnel. The transparent subscription model also offers predictable costs, helping SMBs adopt enterprise-level security without undue financial burden.

The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateway is available globally from 5 May 2025.