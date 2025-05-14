Hewlett Packard enterprise announces leadership change in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced the appointment of Bhawna Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for HPE in India. She will report to Heiko Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. The appointment is effective immediately.

Bhawna succeeds Som Satsangi, who is retiring from HPE after more than 27 years with the company. Som will remain with HPE until the end of July 2025 to support a smooth leadership transition.

Som began his career at Compaq in 1997. Following the acquisition of Compaq by HP in 2002, he held various leadership roles in HP/HPE’s enterprise business. He was appointed Managing Director of HPE India in 2016, leading one of HPE’s largest employee bases and contributing to several key organisational milestones.

Bhawna joined HPE in 2019 to lead the Compute Business Unit and Growth team. Over the past year, she has led Account Management and Industry Verticals for the India market. She brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across digital start-ups, media organisations, and major consumer technology companies.

Recently, Bhawna and Som joined India’s Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to mark the production of HPE’s 6001st ‘Made in India’ server, as part of the company’s “Make in India” initiative.

Commenting on the transition, Heiko Meyer said,“I have come to know Som as a driven, thoughtful, and customer-focused leader, with deep expertise in sales and a strong advisory approach. While his leadership will be missed within the Global Sales organisation, Bhawna brings a strong growth orientation and a purposeful, agile leadership style, well aligned with our customer-centric approach.”

Bhawna Agarwal said,“I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director for HPE India. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Som and continuing to drive growth, scale impact, and support innovation in the region. Together with our team, we aim to achieve new milestones and deliver long-term value to our customers and partners.”