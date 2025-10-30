HCLSoftware, Microsoft collaborate to enhance enterprise AI

HCLSoftware and Microsoft have announced a global collaboration aimed at delivering HCLSoftware’s unified XDO blueprint to joint customers through the integration of Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities.

In today’s complex digital landscape, business success increasingly depends on the seamless connection between customer experience (X), data insights (D), and operational efficiency (O). HCLSoftware’s XDO blueprint seeks to accelerate digital transformation by creating cohesive customer journeys, where intelligent, data-driven operations anticipate needs and enable more personalised, consistent interactions across every touchpoint.

“With the XDO blueprint, we’re retrofitting AI onto legacy systems to create a unified engine that brings together experience, data, and operations, helping enterprises stay ahead of the competition,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware. “Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we can deliver these enterprise solutions that power XDO to businesses across Microsoft’s extensive global network,” he continued.

Stephen Boyle, Vice President, Global SI & Advisory at Microsoft, added, “Joint product innovation is a cornerstone of our relationship with HCLSoftware. Our modernised solutions will leverage Microsoft Azure Data, Azure AI Foundry, and Azure security capabilities. HCLSoftware is well positioned to benefit from Microsoft’s AI momentum to drive growth and enhance customer experiences.”

The XDO framework is supported by HCLSoftware’s suite of enterprise-class cloud solutions, including HCL Total Experience, HCL Unica+, HCL Actian, HCL BigFix, HCL AppScan on Cloud, HCL Universal Orchestrator, and HCL Workload Automation. These solutions are hosted on Microsoft Azure and available for purchase through the Microsoft Marketplace, providing customers with easier access and integrated value. Within weeks of formalising the independent software vendor (ISV) collaboration, HCLSoftware secured three major enterprise deals through the Marketplace.