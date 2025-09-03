Cosmo First transforms data with snowflake's AI-ready Platform

Cosmo First Limited, a diversified global organisation operating across specialty films, lamination, labelling, and synthetic paper, has selected Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to modernise its legacy data systems and establish a centralised data platform. This transition is intended to streamline data workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and provide real-time insights across five business units.

Prior to the adoption of Snowflake, Cosmo First faced challenges related to fragmented data environments, delayed access to information, and limited capability for cross-functional analytics. The absence of a unified platform also hindered the seamless development of machine learning (ML) workloads.

With the support of implementation partner Kasmo Digital, the company has transitioned to a consolidated, cloud-native architecture. This has enabled secure, near real-time access to enterprise-wide data. Sales and marketing teams now benefit from faster access to customer insights and campaign performance data. Data science teams can rapidly access structured datasets for model development, while the leadership team receives up-to-date reports to support strategic decision-making.

As part of this transformation, Cosmo First reports a 75% reduction in infrastructure and maintenance costs through the decommissioning of legacy data warehouses. In addition, the effort required for data preparation in analytics and data science has been reduced by over 80%, leading to faster insights and more frequent reporting cycles. The Snowflake platform also provides enhanced scalability and security, including features such as role-based access control (RBAC), which facilitates the onboarding of new business units and integration of third-party tools.

Cosmo First is currently leveraging machine learning models to analyse historical customer behaviour and predict repeat purchases, allowing for more proactive engagement. Diagnostic reporting has been standardised across all business units, and cross-platform marketing analytics now integrate CRM, web, and digital data sources. Additionally, an AI-powered multi-agent chatbot deployed on a group company’s website enables near-instant, 24/7 responses to customer queries related to products and technical support.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sriram Arthanari, Chief Information Officer, Cosmo First Limited, stated,"Digital transformation is a strategic priority at Cosmo First, enabling improved agility and responsiveness across our operations. The adoption of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud has provided a unified data foundation, supporting faster innovation, shorter time-to-market, and improved business decision-making."

Vijayant Rai, Managing Director, India, Snowflake, added,"Data consolidation is particularly critical in a multi-entity organisation such as Cosmo First, where collaboration across supply chains must be balanced with security, privacy, and compliance requirements. This implementation demonstrates the value of unifying data to drive real-time insights and operational efficiency."

Rajesh Pawar, CEO of Kasmo Digital, commented,"Our partnership with Cosmo First reflects our joint commitment to building modern, AI-enabled data ecosystems. The Snowflake implementation goes beyond infrastructure modernisation to support advanced analytics and innovation."

Looking forward, Cosmo First plans to utilise Snowflake’s AI- and ML-ready architecture for further automation initiatives. These include AI-based recommendation engines for customer insights, predictive maintenance for manufacturing assets, and personalised marketing solutions.