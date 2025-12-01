Consistent Infosystems launches new four-port USB 2.0 connectivity hub

The hub is intended to simplify everyday digital tasks by enabling the connection of several USB devices through a single interface. Its data-transfer capability supports smooth file movement, reliable device synchronisation, and consistent operation across laptops, desktops, and other compatible systems.

It accommodates peripherals such as keyboards, mice, storage devices, and a variety of other USB-enabled equipment,maintaining a steady output without compromising speed or stability.

To improve usability, the hub includes a 1.5-metre cable that offers greater flexibility when arranging workstations. The extended length helps with desk management and positioning, particularly in setups involving multiple devices. An integrated hub-controller IC is designed to manage power distribution and data traffic, contributing to stable performance and helping to protect connected devices.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said, “Our aim has always been to offer products that make everyday computing more efficient and enjoyable. The new 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub is designed for users who rely on multiple devices and require seamless, high-speed connectivity. With smart control features, enhanced cable length, and robust performance, this hub is crafted to meet the evolving demands of India’s digital-first consumers.”

Suitable for professionals, students, creators, and general users, the hub supports a wide range of USB-enabled devices and is intended to provide practical support across personal, academic, and professional tasks.

With this release, Consistent Infosystems continues to expand its portfolio of connectivity accessories and its focus on delivering functional and reliable technology solutions for users across India.