Cognizant moves to enterprise-scale deployment with Google Cloud

Cognizant has announced a new phase in its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, moving from platform integration to enterprise-scale execution to support organisations seeking to operationalise agentic AI in real-world environments. Building on the recently announced collaboration to adopt Gemini Enterprise, Cognizant is combining internal deployment, commercial execution and scaled delivery investments to translate the potential of agentic AI into measurable business outcomes.

As part of this next phase, Cognizant has invested in and is deploying Google Workspace alongside Gemini Enterprise across its own operations. The aim is to improve productivity, employee experience and delivery speed. Drawing on this internal implementation, the company plans to introduce a new productivity offering that integrates Gemini Enterprise with Google Workspace. The offering is designed to help clients transition from manual, fragmented processes to more streamlined, AI-enabled workflows, including use cases such as collaborative content creation and supplier communications.

Annadurai Elango, President, Core Technologies and Insights at Cognizant, said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on building enterprise-grade AI solutions tailored to client needs. He added that Cognizant combines technical expertise, proprietary intellectual property and industry knowledge to develop sector-specific platforms and embed contextual intelligence into business systems.

To support consistent and repeatable delivery, Cognizant is establishing a dedicated Gemini Enterprise Centre of Excellence and investing in capabilities to deploy agentic AI at scale. The company will implement this approach through its Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC), which integrates AI into development processes from initial design and blueprinting through to validation and production rollout.

Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud, said the partnership brings together advanced AI capabilities and industry expertise to help enterprises operationalise agentic AI.

Cognizant also plans to use tools such as Cognizant Ignition, enabled by Gemini, to accelerate discovery and prototyping while strengthening clients’ data foundations. Through Cognizant Agent Foundry, the company will support clients with no-code capabilities and pre-configured solutions for applications including AI-enabled contact centres and intelligent order management. Its network of Gemini-trained specialists will support delivery across agentic coding initiatives and Google Distributed Cloud programmes. These capabilities will be demonstrated through Cognizant’s Google Experience Zones and Gen AI Studios.

Cognizant and Google Cloud state that the expanded partnership is intended to provide a structured model for enterprises seeking to adopt agentic AI at scale, moving beyond platform selection towards operational deployment with defined governance and measurable outcomes.