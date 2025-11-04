Cisco introduces network innovations for the AI era

Following the launch of its AI-ready secure network architecture for enterprises, has announced a new set of innovations designed to modernise campus, branch, and industrial networks for the artificial intelligence (AI) era. These developments aim to simplify operations, enhance scalability, and strengthen security, key requirements for organisations seeking to support the growing demands of enterprise AI.

The new architecture is designed to deliver automated deployment and integrated security across distributed networks within minutes, meeting the high-bandwidth, low-latency, and intelligent traffic-management requirements of AI workloads increasingly moving to the enterprise edge.

Cisco’s leadership noted that the networks of the future will need to handle the vast compute and bandwidth demands generated by AI while remaining simple to deploy and secure.

Simplified operations and the shift to AgenticOps

Cisco is advancing what it calls AgenticOps, an approach in which AI-powered agents and human teams collaborate to address complex operational issues before they affect users. This approach combines AI and automation to simplify the management of even the most intricate networks.

At the core of this transition is Cisco’s Deep Network Model, a domain-specific large language model integrated with the company’s network management technologies to create a unified platform. This allows IT teams to automate repetitive tasks, identify and resolve problems more rapidly, and maintain end-to-end visibility across infrastructure.

Key developments include:

Unified network visibility: The new Global Overview feature in the Meraki Dashboard offers direct access to Catalyst Centre-managed networks, providing a single cloud-based view across both campus and branch environments. This feature enters beta in November 2025 and will be generally available in Q4 2025.

Simplified campus management: A new cloud-managed fabric architecture aims to streamline network management by reducing the number of steps needed for provisioning, troubleshooting, and applying segmentation policies. It will be available in beta in Q4 2025 and generally available in Q1 2026.

Agentic workflow automation: Currently available, this feature enables the AI Assistant to automate workflows across Meraki, Catalyst Centre, Catalyst SD-WAN Manager, ISE, Nexus and other platforms. Tasks such as Wi-Fi configuration, device onboarding, and switch migration can be completed with a simple text prompt.

Collaborative AI-driven troubleshooting: The new AI Canvas provides a shared workspace where network, security, and application teams can use AI tools to diagnose issues in real time through natural-language interaction. Now in alpha testing, it integrates live telemetry and AI insights for faster, cross-domain problem-solving.

Streamlining branch deployments

IT departments are under pressure to accelerate deployments while managing increasing complexity and security challenges. Cisco’s Unified Branch initiative introduces new automation capabilities to simplify the rollout of branch networks.

Through Cisco Validated Designs powered by Agentic Workflows, partners and enterprise IT teams can deploy, scale, and secure branches within minutes rather than hours, reducing manual errors and improving operational reliability.

For example, a retailer opening 50 new stores across India could install Cisco network devices without manual configuration. Once connected, the central IT team could provision connectivity, apply security policies, and activate monitoring through a cloud dashboard. Automated segmentation and continuous oversight would ensure secure operations without the need for on-site specialists, significantly reducing deployment time and complexity.

New devices designed for AI-optimised connectivity

Cisco has also introduced new networking and wireless devices to support the increasing data and performance requirements of distributed organisations.

Secure routing at scale: The 8200 and 8400 Series Secure Routers provide high-performance routing and built-in firewall capabilities, supporting low-latency connections for branch and campus deployments. Orders will open in Q4 2025.

Next-generation wireless connectivity: The new Wi-Fi 7 Access Points (CW9171I, CW9174 Series) and CW9800L Wireless Controller are designed for high throughput, low latency, and intelligent management in medium-density environments. Additional assurance tools, including Roaming Health and Active Testing, powered by Cisco ThousandEyes,will improve visibility and streamline troubleshooting. These devices will also be orderable in Q4 2025.

Integrated security across the network

Cisco is also focusing on integrating security directly into its network architecture through a cloud-managed, identity-driven approach. This framework combines access control and cloud security within the Meraki Dashboard, giving IT teams unified visibility and simpler policy enforcement from campus to cloud.

New security features include:

Security at the edge: Cisco Secure Access extends zero-trust protection across cloud environments, applying consistent security policies for users and applications across software-as-a-service (SaaS), internet, and private networks. All Cisco SD-WAN products, including Meraki, now integrate with Secure Access, forming a complete secure access service edge (SASE) solution.

Identity-based security: The new Cisco Access Manager embeds identity controls directly into the network. Powered by Cisco ISE and optimised for cloud-managed environments, it offers full identity-based access control without the need for hardware. The service enables adaptive segmentation of users, devices, and IoT assets based on identity and posture, ensuring that every branch-level connection is authenticated and secure. It will be generally available in Q4 2025.

Cisco’s latest developments highlight the growing convergence of AI, networking, and security in enterprise environments. By introducing automation-driven management, identity-based protection, and AI-enabled collaboration, the company is positioning its infrastructure to meet the demands of an increasingly distributed and data-intensive digital landscape.