Capgemini targets managed cloud growth with Cloud4C deal

Capgemini has entered into an agreement to acquire Cloud4C, a provider of automation-driven managed services for hybrid and sovereign cloud environments. Cloud4C supports organisations in migrating, managing, and optimising their technology and data using its low-code, AI-ready platform and industry-specific frameworks. The company is a global premium partner for SAP S/4HANA Cloud and maintains established relationships with other major technology vendors and hyperscalers.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Founded in 2014, Cloud4C employs around 1,600 people and specialises in platform-based services, with a focus on AI operations and automation. Its service portfolio includes consulting, stack migration, hybrid cloud management, and cloud sovereignty solutions. Cloud4C’s operations span the full technology stack, from infrastructure to application login, and include value-added services such as process automation, disaster recovery, data loss prevention, business continuity, cybersecurity, and compliance with industry and sovereign requirements.

Capgemini stated that the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the cloud managed services market and support the development of industry-specific frameworks, intellectual property, and generative AI (gen AI) solutions for cloud management and migration. The deal is also expected to create cross-selling opportunities across both companies’ client bases.

Additionally, the transaction is set to enhance Capgemini’s SAP capabilities, particularly in end-to-end SAP services, through the combination of Cloud4C’s SAP cloud management and Syniti’s data expertise.

Commenting on the acquisition, Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini, said,“Cloud4C has demonstrated strong capabilities in large-scale cloud transformation through its automated AI-driven platform and processes. As a global premium partner of RISE with SAP, Cloud4C aligns well with Capgemini’s long-standing partnership with SAP. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, industry-specific cloud automation solutions powered by generative AI.”

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Cloud4C, added, “Cloud4C has grown rapidly, with operations in 29 countries. Our aim has always been to create a process-led, secure, and innovative cloud services platform. Joining Capgemini presents an opportunity to scale our frameworks more effectively. I’m proud of what our team has achieved and look forward to combining our expertise with Capgemini to serve a broader international client base.”