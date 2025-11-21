Blue Cloud signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for healthcare investment

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited , a company working in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, enterprise solutions and 5G technologies, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), Government of Andhra Pradesh. Under the MoU, the company plans to invest approximately Rs 400 crores in the state’s healthcare sector. The agreement was signed at APIIC Towers, Mangalagiri, Guntur District, in the presence of officials from both organisations.

Under the MoU, Blue Cloud aims to establish its “BluBio” initiative in either Amaravathi or Visakhapatnam. The proposed project will be developed on a 30-acre site and represents a significant commitment to the region’s technological development.

Blue Cloud has projected the creation of around 1,200 direct jobs by 2027 in research, development, operations and administrative roles. The company expects an additional 20,000 indirect jobs to emerge in supporting sectors such as logistics, supply chain operations, services and other ancillary activities. This wider employment impact is expected to contribute to local economic development and broaden engagement across related industries.

The investment is intended to support innovation across sectors including healthcare, defence, finance and cybersecurity. Blue Cloud’s AI-based tools and processes are expected to be used to introduce new technologies and improve systems within these areas. The BluBio project is also expected to demonstrate approaches to the integration of AI at scale and may contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s position as a centre for technology-focused development.

The initiative aligns with the state’s broader goals for industrial and economic growth. The project is expected to support employment, technology adoption and long-term capacity building within the region.

APEDB will act as a coordinating body, assisting Blue Cloud in its engagement with government departments and supporting the process for obtaining required approvals and clearances at both state and central levels. This includes facilitating communication with the Union Government of India on matters relevant to large-scale investment and technology deployment.

While APEDB will provide facilitation and liaison support, responsibilities such as land allocation, incentives and other benefits lie with the relevant departments of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. These departments will manage applications, conduct reviews and issue land parcels and financial incentives in accordance with established regulations and procedures. This structure is intended to ensure transparency and compliance with state and national policies.

The MoU is designed to streamline processes, reduce administrative delays and provide a clear framework for the company’s proposed activities in the state. It also reflects the state government’s interest in attracting investment in technology and healthcare infrastructure.

The MoU, which is valid for 12 months from the date of signing, is non-binding. It sets out a framework for cooperation but does not create legally enforceable obligations. Instead, it provides a basis for ongoing discussions, assessment of opportunities and coordination between the parties as the project develops.

Commenting on the agreement,Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, noted that the MoU marks an important stage in the company’s engagement with Andhra Pradesh and reflects a shared intention to pursue technological and economic development within the state.