Airtel Business introduces ‘Business Name Display’ to support trusted communication

Airtel Business has announced the launch of ‘Business Name Display’ (BND), what is called first-of-its-kind solution aimed at improving customer engagement for enterprises. The service allows businesses to display their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen during outgoing calls, helping to build trust and enabling recipients to distinguish legitimate business calls from spam.

Airtel previously addressed the issue of spam calls through the introduction of India’s first spam-fighting network, supported by a nationwide campaign to raise public awareness. While these efforts have increased customer vigilance, leading more people to ignore calls flagged as spam or from unknown numbers, they have also had unintended consequences. In some cases, genuine calls from businesses, such as banks, food and courier delivery services, or healthcare providers, were mistakenly identified as spam, resulting in missed critical communication.

The ‘Business Name Display’ feature addresses this challenge by creating a secure and relevant communication environment. It enables customers to make informed decisions by showing the verified name of the business at the beginning of each call. This helps businesses distinguish themselves and ensures that customers are protected from fraudulent or misleading callers.

Sharat Sinha, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, commented, “At Airtel, we are focused on creating communication experiences that are smarter, safer, and more transparent. With ‘Business Name Display’, we aim to support businesses in building trust while giving customers clarity about who is contacting them. It is about making communication more personal, secure, and seamless for both parties.”

The solution is said to have been piloted successfully with over 250 businesses across various sectors, including banking, retail, food delivery, mobility, quick commerce, courier, and logistics. Over the past 30 days, these businesses used more than 1.5 million phone numbers to make approximately 12.8 million calls, resulting in a notable increase in customer engagement.

By displaying a verified business name at the outset of each call, enterprises can: