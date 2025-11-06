Adani Group announces three-year strategic partnership with Autodesk

The Adani Group has announced a three-year strategic partnership with Autodesk, a global provider of design and construction solutions, to deploy Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) and provide Building Information Modelling (BIM) advisory services across the group. The agreement reflects Adani’s focus on building a digitally connected, sustainable and future-ready infrastructure ecosystem across India and its international operations.

Advertisment

Under this partnership, Adani will implement Autodesk’s end-to-end design and construction solutions, particularly Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), to create a unified data environment and establish a single source of truth across its projects. This is expected to improve collaboration among teams and disciplines while enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Through the use of digital tools such as ACC, Adani aims to strengthen project efficiency, visibility and predictability across its infrastructure portfolio, while supporting innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, automation and sustainability-focused project delivery. The partnership also includes process standardisation, the development of BIM capabilities across the wider ecosystem, partner enablement programmes, leadership workshops and upskilling initiatives across Adani Group companies.

“Seamless collaboration and connected data are essential for managing complex infrastructure projects at scale. By partnering with Autodesk, we are adopting technology that enables greater integration across teams, improves project visibility and supports faster decision-making across our business units. This collaboration enhances our capacity to deliver sustainable, high-quality infrastructure efficiently,” said K S Rao, CEO, Adani Infra.

Advertisment

“The Viksit Bharat 2047 vision is about designing and creating a better future for India, and this partnership with the Adani Group aligns with that goal. Together, we are using Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform to help build a digital ecosystem that promotes smarter and more sustainable growth,” said Kamolika Gupta Peres, Vice President, India & SAARC, Autodesk.

The partnership marks a key step in the Adani Group’s Parivartan initiative, which aims to digitalise the entire project lifecycle. By enabling a connected digital ecosystem, it seeks to improve operational efficiency, cross-functional collaboration and sustainable infrastructure development across sectors.