India’s new e-passport to benefit millions of expats

In a significant move to modernise and streamline travel documentation for Indian citizens,especially the over 3.5 million expatriates residing in the United Arab Emirates, India is set to roll out a major passport overhaul in 2025. The upgrade introduces chip-enabled e-passports containing biometric data, improved privacy measures, and simplified processes for family documentation.

Among the most notable innovations is the launch of biometric e-passports embedded with RFID chips. These chips will store key biometric information, such as digital signatures, fingerprints, and facial recognition data, in compliance with guidelines established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Indian nationals applying for new or renewed passports in the UAE are expected to automatically receive these updated e-passports. As biometric verification becomes standard practice across international borders, this upgrade aims to enhance both travel convenience and border security for Indian passport holders.

In a move to protect personal data, the residential address will no longer be printed on Indian passports. Instead, it will be digitally stored and accessible only to authorised government bodies through secure barcodes or QR codes. This shift is designed to reduce the misuse of sensitive information and strengthen data privacy safeguards.

India also plans on introducing colour-coded passport covers to facilitate identification and speed up immigration processes. Under this system: Red covers will be issued to diplomats, white for government officials and blue for ordinary citizens. This approach, already adopted in several other countries, helps streamline border control procedures.

For children born on or after 1 October 2023, a government-issued birth certificate will be mandatory when applying for a passport. For those born in the UAE, birth certificates must be issued by local health authorities and authenticated by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Parents will also need to submit valid passports and marriage certificates. For older children, alternative documents,such as school records or government-issued IDs, will continue to be accepted.

To further increase accessibility, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions, India plans to expand its network of passport service centres from 442 to 600 by the year 2030. This growth will benefit all citizens, including expatriates who rely on consular services abroad, by reducing service delays and wait times.

The launch of e-passports in India

Last month, with the announcement of the launch of e-passports, India officially joined over 120 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Japan, and Australia, in issuing biometric e-passports, marking a pivotal advancement in its travel documentation framework. This move enhances national security, aligns with international standards, and streamlines the experience for international travellers.

The introduction is part of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0, which falls under the umbrella of the government’s Digital India initiative. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the e-passport pilot project began on 1 April 2024, with initial rollouts in select Indian passport offices. Expansion to additional centres across the country is expected in the coming months.

How to apply for e-passports