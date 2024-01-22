Driving transformation

By blending local expertise with its expansive global reach, STT GDC India is steering the nation’s data centre technology landscape

Advertisment

A co-location data centre services provider in India, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) has been designing, building, and managing operations for more than two decades. It currently manages one of the largest white space areas, with more than 300MW of critical IT load spread across 29 facilities, including those under development, across 11 cities in India.

The company stands as a trailblazer in data centre innovation, specifically honing in on AI and GPU cloud services. The specialised proficiency in high-density computing and liquid-cooled servers perfectly caters to high-power demands, bolstered by the partnership with Firmus Metal International, propelling the concept of Sustainable AI Factories worldwide. The liquid-cooled GPU setups have been launched in Singapore and India, with plans for global expansion.

The company’s forward-looking edge computing strategy revolves around establishing network-dense facilities not only in key urban centres but also in Tier-2 cities. Besides, leveraging IoT, sensors, and automation underscores the company’s commitment to operational excellence, energy efficiency, and fortified security measures. This unique blend of localised expertise and expansive global reach positions STT GDC India at the forefront of the evolving data centre technology landscape.

Advertisment

ADDRESSING ENTERPRISE NEEDS

STT GDC India actively responds to evolving enterprise needs, spearheading digital transformation while alleviating IT and business pain points. With a substantial 30% revenue market share and strategic investments in 300MW IT power load, the company is contributing significantly to India’s digital ecosystem.

The company has invested in liquid cooling for servers and is exploring innovations like gas, dual fuel generators, and heat recovery solutions.

Advertisment

Driving transformation box

The unwavering commitment to sustainability, exemplified through a partnership with Firmus Metal International to establish AI factories, reflects a future focus on responsible innovation. Collaborations with state governments and the establishment of a Bangalore Centre of Excellence also underscore the company’s dedication to upskilling professionals. As India’s digital growth unfolds, the company persists in expanding core and edge capacities, ensuring a conscientious and sustainable approach to meet evolving enterprise demands.

DELIVERING INNOVATION AND SAFETY

Advertisment

Leveraging global knowledge as well as insights from the local market, STT GDC India has been innovating on multiple fronts. The company’s technology advancements in design and build, featuring tools like BIM LOD 400/500 models, enable faster, error-free facility construction. A replicable integrated programme management ensures on-time project delivery, recognised as a best practice.

The unwavering safety-first culture of the company, certified by ISO 45001, has resulted in zero serious injuries. With over 19 years of expertise, operations excellence and sustainability initiatives, including large-scale PPAs and pioneering technologies like Liquid Immersion and DLC Cooling, demonstrate the company’s commitment to a carbon-neutral world by 2030.

Rigorous testing, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring enable proactive identification and swift resolution of potential issues.

Advertisment

ENSURING RELIABILITY AND AVAILABILITY OF SERVICES

At STT GDC India, reliability and availability are the cornerstones of the data centre services. The company ensure uninterrupted operations and up to 100% uptime through redundant systems, robust infrastructure, and stringent maintenance schedules. Its facilities boast multiple layers of backup power, diverse network connectivity, and high-tier cooling systems, minimising downtime risks.

Rigorous testing, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring enable proactive identification and swift resolution of potential issues. Additionally, highly skilled and dedicated teams ensure round-the-clock support and response to maintain service availability at all times. These measures collectively guarantee the reliability and resilience of data centre services to meet the critical needs of customers.

Advertisment

DRIVING SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES

STT GDC India remains dedicated to environmental sustainability, employing multiple strategies to reduce its carbon footprint. It is committed to leveraging renewable energy sources, with current levels meeting over a third of its energy needs, while aiming for 65-70% utilisation. The company has also pledged to make its data centre operations net carbon-neutral by 2030

It has also invested in highly efficient liquid cooling for servers to boost energy efficiency and continually explore innovations like gas, dual fuel generators, and heat recovery solutions.

Advertisment

Alongside these efforts, the company’s stringent electronic waste management adheres to eco-friendly disposal practices in line with regulations. Partnerships, such as Firmus Metal International, also reinforce the vision for sustainable practices, emphasising responsible waste disposal and promoting a reduced environmental impact. The company’s continuous focus on enhancing Water Usage Efficiency (WUE) and Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) underscores its commitment to minimising resource consumption while delivering reliable services.

ENABLING DATA SECURITY

The company has a robust multi-layered 24x7 security framework that safeguards its data centres from the perimeter to customer cages via physical and logical controls, surveillance systems, and cybersecurity policies at STT. Also, world-class health and safety policies generate a security-first culture that prioritises customer satisfaction.

To ensure resilience, the company employs infrastructure redundancies such as backup power, optimised cooling, and rigorous maintenance. To future-proof the ability to supply highly reliable and available services the company continuously monitors crucial systems through IoT sensors across the data centre facilities.

With a 30% revenue market share and strategic investments in 300MW IT power load, the company is contributing significantly to India’s digital ecosystem.

CHALLENGES AND SOLUTIONS

In the dynamic data centre sector, managing and operating centres presents issues such as growing construction costs, prolonged delivery lead times (3-6 months), and increased competition. The inflow of new companies dilutes the sector, turning it into a real estate-centric business. The company, however, has been able to overcome these obstacles by emphasising on reliability, SLA and uptime track record, safety standards, compliance, ethics, security, and the financial stability of the service provider.

To address difficulties collectively, the company participates in collaborative efforts with industry bodies like CII, IGBC and ASSOCHAM, as well as MeitY and other government organisations. In a nutshell, the company employs experience, capabilities, and resources to handle these inherent challenges, delivering smooth support for customers on their digital journey.

STT GDC India has a robust expansion plan that entails doubling the national data centre capacity every 4-5 years to keep pace with the rising demands in India. The company currently operates 29 facilities amounting to over 300MW IT Load capacity across 11 cities, with large new greenfield campuses underway in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Over the next 3-5 years, STT GDC India envisions investments exceeding USD 1 billion towards new builds and massive expansions of existing sites. This capacity growth allows the company to cater to edge computing needs while scaling core infrastructure. With long experience supporting digital transformation in India, STT GDC India’s sustained investments in state-of-the-art, scalable, and secure facilities reinforce the company as the partner of choice amidst the country’s data consumption boom.

By Sumit Mukhija

Executive Director and CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India).

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in