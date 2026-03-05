Vertiv introduces digital twin approach for AI data centre infra

Vertiv has announced a shift in its approach to high-density data centre deployment, moving from traditional static modelling methods to a higher-fidelity digital twin platform. The company said the approach is intended to support the deployment of its Vertiv OneCore integrated modular infrastructure solutions and help operators scale artificial intelligence (AI) computing facilities.

Demand for AI training and inference capacity has increased significantly, placing pressure on existing data centre construction approaches. According to the company, traditional development models are struggling to keep pace with demand as operators face a range of physical and logistical constraints that can delay project delivery.

The company’s updated design framework moves from static Building Information Modelling (BIM) processes to a dynamic digital environment based on simulation-ready assets with Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) export capability. Vertiv said the approach integrates design, engineering and deployment workflows into a single digital infrastructure model. This is intended to reduce reliance on fragmented construction processes, minimise coordination challenges between specialised trades and address workforce constraints that can affect project timelines.

Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv, said the industry is approaching the limits of conventional sequential construction methods. He noted that the company’s approach focuses on integrating mechanical and electrical systems into a unified infrastructure design, linking the digital design environment more closely with the physical deployment of data centre systems.

Modular Infrastructure and Deployment Approach

Vertiv said the Vertiv OneCore system is designed around modular infrastructure blocks that combine power, cooling, heat rejection, overhead aisle systems and associated services within a factory-integrated platform. The aim is to simplify deployment and reduce the complexity and labour requirements typically associated with on-site construction.

The company stated that factory integration and pre-testing could reduce on-site installation and commissioning time compared with conventional data centre construction. Vertiv also said the modular approach could allow higher compute density and more flexible infrastructure configurations as computing requirements evolve.

Collaboration with Hut 8

Vertiv also announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to incorporate Vertiv OneCore infrastructure into selected data centre projects within Hut 8’s development plans.

Asher Genoot, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8, said the company views AI data centre infrastructure primarily as an energy-driven industrial system rather than as a collection of individual real estate developments. He noted that the collaboration is intended to support standardised design and improve project execution timelines for large-scale AI infrastructure.

As part of the initial deployment, the two companies worked on an AI infrastructure architecture designed to align Vertiv’s converged physical infrastructure systems with Hut 8’s power and digital infrastructure platform.

Vertiv said the OneCore platform integrates power distribution, cooling systems, IT space, control systems and services into a single infrastructure architecture designed to support high-performance computing environments. The modular design allows operators to adapt infrastructure configurations to support multiple generations of computing hardware while maintaining a consistent physical architecture.