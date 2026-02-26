STL delivers fibre for Italian data centre

Building on a partnership spanning more than 15 years, STL has announced a collaboration with Mynet to deliver optical fibre solutions for Intacture, a data centre located in Trentino, Italy. The University of Trento is the implementing body and scientific lead for the project, which involves total funding of €50.2 million, including 18.4 million Euros from Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Mynet, a telecommunications operator specialising in high-performance fibre optic networks across northern Italy, is said to be the first provider to activate fibre connectivity at the Intacture facility. The project required the delivery of high-speed, reliable connectivity within a tight timeframe and in a mountainous environment. The site’s location called for infrastructure capable of ensuring long-term performance and resilience, while also meeting strict deployment schedules.

Compact High-Count Fibre for Demanding Terrain

STL claims that it supplied high-fibre-count optical cable with a compact diameter suitable for 10/12 mm duct systems, enabling faster installation and efficient use of space. The cable design supports long-distance blowing, simplified handling on site and quicker end preparation. The solution was designed to meet performance, durability and scalability requirements under demanding conditions.

The connectivity infrastructure assigned to Mynet was completed in under two months. According to the companies, this resulted in a deployment time reduction of around 50 per cent, an expected network lifespan of more than 15 years and improved stability during peak loads.

Mynet stated that the collaboration enabled it to meet the project timeline without compromising reliability. STL said the partnership reflects its experience in delivering fibre infrastructure for data centre environments.