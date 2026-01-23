Nokia, Constl to build high-capacity optical network in India

Constl, a subsidiary of Space World Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Nokia to deploy a Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) optical transport network across India.

Rollout to begin in Mumbai before national expansion

The project will support Constl’s nationwide fibre rollout, beginning in Mumbai, India’s largest data centre hub, and subsequently extending to other regions. The network is intended to provide high-capacity digital infrastructure for metro and data centre interconnectivity (DCI). Nokia will act as the technology partner, supplying its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platforms to support high-capacity optical transport.

The deployment aims to address the rapid growth in bandwidth demand driven by cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads and over-the-top (OTT) services. By enabling scalable and low-latency connectivity, the network is expected to support applications that require high levels of reliability and performance.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Goel, Chairman and Founder of Space World Group, said the collaboration combines Constl’s fibre footprint with Nokia’s photonic technology to build infrastructure capable of scaling in line with India’s digital transformation requirements.

Vito Di Maria, Vice President of Optical Networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia, said the deployment of the 1830 PSS optical transport network would provide a high-capacity and reliable foundation for emerging digital services, including AI and cloud-based platforms.

Following the initial rollout in Mumbai, Constl plans to extend high-capacity services across key national corridors, including Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi, through its national long-distance (NLD) network.