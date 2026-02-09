New Corning plant in Pune to supply data centre connectivity

Corning Incorporated has announced the groundbreaking of a new optical connectivity manufacturing facility in Pune, India. The site will be co-located with the company’s existing optical fibre plant, which has been operational since 2012. The expansion will increase Corning’s manufacturing presence in India and support the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the region.

The new facility will manufacture optical connectivity products intended primarily for hyperscale and AI-driven data centres. Corning has supplied optical connectivity solutions in the region for more than a decade, and the latest investment reflects its focus on addressing rising requirements linked to data centre expansion and emerging technologies.

Commenting on the development, William Wallace, Vice President, APAC Regional Sales, Data Center at Corning, said the project demonstrates the company’s intention to address future connectivity needs and contribute to the growth of digital infrastructure across the region. He added that the facility represents a shift from a sole focus on optical fibre manufacturing towards supporting hyperscale and AI-related connectivity requirements.

Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director for Corning India, the Middle East and Africa, said the expansion positions the Pune site to better serve hyperscale operators and AI-driven data centres. He noted that the new facility is expected to generate several hundred jobs and aligns with the company’s longer-term plans to strengthen its manufacturing presence in India.The facility is scheduled to be inaugurated later in 2026.