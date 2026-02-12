BEL enters green-powered data centre segment

Bondada Engineering Limited (BEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bryanston Renewables FZCO, Dubai, UAE, on 11 February 2026 to jointly develop green-powered data centre packages in India and selected international markets. The partnership is intended to address growing demand for sustainable digital infrastructure and support the expansion of energy-efficient, renewable-powered data facilities.

The MoU sets out a framework for collaboration on the development and deployment of data centre project packages powered by green energy. The proposed solutions are aimed at domestic and international investors, as well as data centre operators, in line with India’s expanding digital infrastructure requirements and increasing emphasis on environmentally sustainable data storage capacity.

Dr Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Bondada Group, said the growth of India’s digital economy, driven by higher data consumption and cloud adoption, has increased the need for energy-efficient data centre infrastructure. He noted that the company intends to draw on its experience in renewable energy, telecom infrastructure and engineering to deliver green-powered data centre solutions.

Rear Admiral R Sreenivas, VSM (Retd), Chief Executive Officer of Bondada Group, said the partnership reflects the company’s plans to combine renewable energy and digital infrastructure in support of India’s broader digital and energy transition.

Bondada Engineering Limited operates across infrastructure, telecom networking, solar energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and data centre services. The collaboration represents the company’s entry into the green data centre segment and forms part of its wider infrastructure portfolio.