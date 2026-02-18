Adani Group announces major investment in AI-ready data centres by 2035

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest USD 100 billion in the development of hyperscale, AI-ready data centres powered by renewable energy by 2035. The group described the programme as one of the largest integrated energy-and-compute initiatives globally. The project seeks to combine renewable energy generation with artificial intelligence computing infrastructure in India.

Strengthening India’s AI Infrastructurevo

Over the next decade, the conglomerate estimates that the investment could help create an AI infrastructure ecosystem valued at around USD 250 billion by catalysing a further USD 150 billion in related sectors. These include server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure and sovereign cloud platforms.

The roadmap builds on the group’s existing 2 GW national data centre platform under AdaniConnex, with plans to expand capacity to 5 GW. According to the company, the proposed platform would integrate renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI computing within a single framework.

Technology Partnerships

The expansion is supported by partnerships with major technology companies. These include Microsoft for facilities in Hyderabad and Pune, and Google for a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, along with additional capacity in Noida. The group is also extending its collaboration with Flipkart to develop a second AI-focused data centre designed for high-performance workloads and digital commerce applications.

The company said that, taken together, the direct investment and associated activity could contribute to the development of a broader AI infrastructure ecosystem in India by 2035.