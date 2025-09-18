VIAVI launches new handheld testers for multi-gig testing

VIAVI Solutions has added two new all-in-one handheld testers to its portfolio of portable devices for last-mile fibre service turn-up and activation. These devices support power and service testing at data rates of up to 10 Gbps. The new models will be presented for the first time at VIAVI’s booth (J1285) during the SCTE Tech Expo, taking place from 29 September to 1 October in Washington, D.C.

Verifying multi-gigabit throughput and adopting new technologies can be challenging for field technicians. TheOneExpert Fiber and OneExpert HFC testers aim to simplify this process by supporting the validation and troubleshooting of fibre, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and DOCSIS connections,completing tests at speeds of up to 10 Gbps in under one minute. These capabilities are intended to help streamline PON service deployment and maintenance.

The OneExpert Fiber (ONX-700) is designed for validating Ethernet, fibre, and Wi-Fi 7 connections. The OneExpert HFC (ONX-720/ONX-730) includes additional support for DOCSIS service delivery and may be particularly relevant for cable operators seeking to upgrade their existing OneExpert CATV devices to support PON/FTTx services.

According to Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager of Fiber and Access Solutions at VIAVI,“These integrated tools support the activation and maintenance of FTTx and DOCSIS services. By combining multiple test functions into a single device, they are designed to assist technicians in performing service testing up to 10 Gbps more efficiently.”

The devices feature pre-configured and customisable test profiles, as well as automatic pass/fail indicators. The OneCheck function allows for single-button testing to validate wired service from a gateway or ONT, pre-validate speed over PON or point-to-point fibre networks, assess Wi-Fi signal strength and speed, and verify DOCSIS service delivery over coaxial or Ethernet connections.

Both testers are IP54-rated, weather-resistant, and drop-tested to 1 metre. Their modular design supports future upgrades, allowing technicians to adapt to emerging standards such as 25G and 50G service testing. The devices are also compatible with VIAVI’s Test Process Automation (TPA) platform, which standardises test procedures, ensures workflow compliance, and provides alerts for firmware updates and new features.