OnePlus partners with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture IoT devices in India

OnePlus has partnered with Optiemus Electronics Ltd. (OEL) to locally manufacture and supply Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India. The collaboration represents a step forward in strengthening domestic production capabilities and aligns with OnePlus’ broader localisation strategy in the Indian market.

This partnership supports OnePlus’ long-term vision for India and its ongoing Project Starlight initiative, which focuses on enhancing local manufacturing and supply chain resilience. Building on its existing production of smartphones in India, OnePlus has now commenced local manufacturing of its IoT product range at a facility in Noida.

Key products within the company’s IoT portfolio include true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and wireless neckbands, aimed at a range of price points to meet the varied preferences of Indian consumers.

As a manufacturing partner, Optiemus Electronics will provide support to increase localisation at the bill of materials (BOM) level, reduce production costs, and enhance supply chain efficiency. The partnership has begun with the local production of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband, a product recognised for its low latency and audio quality.

Commenting on the development, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said, "India has always played a central role in our growth. Our collaboration with OEL to manufacture IoT products locally is a key part of our commitment to Project Starlight and our localisation efforts."

Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of the Optiemus Group, added,"This partnership with OnePlus represents an important step in our aim to be a trusted electronics manufacturing partner. We look forward to contributing to the production of high-quality IoT devices and advancing domestic manufacturing capabilities."