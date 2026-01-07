KLA strengthens India operations with Chennai semiconductor R&D facility

KLA Corporation, a global provider in semiconductor process control and process-enabling technology, has opened a new research and development and innovation hub in Chennai, with an investment of Rs 300 crore, marking an expansion of its engineering and software capabilities in India. The 311,000 sq ft facility has been designed to accommodate up to 1,300 employees and will support work across artificial intelligence, software development, engineering and product support functions.

The inauguration was attended by Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Chief Executive Officer of the India Semiconductor Mission, along with Darez Ahamed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guidance Tamil Nadu, Arun Roy, Industry Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, and senior executives from KLA.

Speaking at the event, Sinha said the expansion reflected the growing momentum of India’s semiconductor ecosystem. He noted that investments of this nature contribute to closer industry, government collaboration, support advanced research and development, and align with the objectives of the India Semiconductor Mission to position India as a reliable participant in the global semiconductor supply chain.

KLA has operated in India since 2004 and has gradually developed its presence into a centre focused on artificial intelligence and engineering. The new facility represents a significant scale-up of its Indian operations and is intended to support rising global customer requirements as well as India’s developing semiconductor sector.

Dominic David, President of KLA India, said the company’s operations in the country have expanded steadily over the past two decades, with a focus on software engineering, AI and innovation. He added that the new facility would allow teams to scale operations in line with global programmes, while continuing to invest in local talent and research collaboration.

The Chennai facility has been designed in line with LEED and WELL standards and incorporates energy-efficient systems. It also includes shared and support spaces such as wellness and fitness areas, café facilities and social zones intended to encourage collaboration among teams.