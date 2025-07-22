Genesys integrates DIGIPIN into national 2D and 3D mapping infrastructure

Genesys International Corporation Ltd., a leading geospatial technology company based in India, has integrated DIGIPIN, the country’s standardised digital address layer, into its national 2D and 3D mapping platforms. This integration strengthens its contribution to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), particularly in enabling verified, geo-coded addresses.

Covering over 400 million building footprints, 8.3 million kilometres of road networks, and more than 19,000 PIN-code zones, the Genesys mapping platform converts static location data into a dynamic, interoperable address ecosystem. Developed in alignment with the Department of Posts’ DHRUVA (Digital Hub for Reference & Unique Virtual Address) framework, the platform enables real-time address generation, search, and visual verification.

“We’re building a bridge between mapped locations and real-world service delivery,” said Sajid Malik, Chairman of Genesys. “Our platform ensures every verified address can support smarter urban planning, efficient logistics, and more transparent governance,” Malik added.

With DIGIPIN now incorporated into national-scale 2D maps and 3D Digital Twin pilots underway in selected cities, Genesys is helping lay the groundwork for an address intelligence layer within India’s DPI, complementing initiatives such as Aadhaar for identity and UPI for payments.

Going beyond conventional mapping, Genesys is embedding DIGIPIN within immersive 3D Digital Twin models of cities. These models connect address data to infrastructure, urban planning systems, and emergency response networks. The result is actionable spatial intelligence that offers deeper insights than traditional 2D mapping tools.

At the core of this infrastructure is Genesys’ AI-enabled 3D Digital Twin platform, which serves as a unifying layer for accessing verified address data. Designed for scalability and interoperability, it supports secure, role-based access for stakeholders such as Address Information Providers (AIPs), Address Information Agents (AIAs), and Address Information Users (AIUs). The platform offers a common interface for geo-coded address creation, validation, and integration across varied systems, aligning with key use cases under the DIGIPIN/DHRUVA framework.

This includes digital address creation and lifecycle management, consent-based data sharing, cross-platform compatibility, address-linked service discovery, and integration of legacy address formats. Features such as visual validation tools, geofencing, and suffix-based digital address identifiers (e.g., storename@digipin) further enhance usability and integration across public sector systems and consumer applications.

Genesys collaborates with ministries, Smart City initiatives, urban local bodies (ULBs), and digital service providers to scale the deployment of verified address infrastructure, supporting inclusion, accessibility, and service delivery across India.