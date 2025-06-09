Ericsson awarded multi-year NOC managed services contract by Bharti Airtel

Ericsson has been awarded a multi-year Network Operations Centre (NOC) Managed Services contract by Bharti Airtel, further extending the longstanding collaboration between the two companies.

Under the agreement, Ericsson will implement intent-based operations through its centralised NOC to oversee Airtel’s services across 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing.

Through this partnership, Ericsson will manage Airtel’s nationwide network infrastructure and support the expansion of FWA and Network Slicing capabilities across India.

Commenting on the development, Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer at Bharti Airtel, said,“We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Ericsson as we work towards building a network that is ready for the future and capable of delivering high-quality experiences to our customers.These technologies will support us in addressing the rising demand for data across a digitally connected India.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, added,“This agreement further demonstrates our ongoing support for Airtel in delivering reliable and scalable services. By leveraging intent-based NOC operations, we aim to support greater service diversification and enable new revenue streams for Airtel.”

Ericsson’s partnership with Bharti Airtel spans more than 25 years and has included collaboration across multiple generations of mobile communication technologies. This latest development follows their recent work together on 5G Core to support the ongoing evolution of 5G services in India.