Yotta and AWS collaborate on NIC hybrid cloud deployment

Amazon Web Services India Private Limited (AWS India) has announced a collaboration with Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts as part of the National Informatics Centre’s (NIC) Meghraj 2.0 initiative. The programme is intended to enable government departments to use AWS cloud services, including generative AI capabilities, while meeting data residency and security requirements.

AWS Outposts is designed to support workloads that must remain within NIC data centres by extending selected AWS infrastructure and services on premises. These include services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), along with security features based on the AWS Nitro System.

Under this hybrid model, government departments can run sensitive workloads within NIC data centres while connecting to the AWS Region in India when additional capacity is required. During periods of high demand, such as increased usage of citizen-facing services, applications can expand to the AWS Region for functions including data ingestion. Data can then be synchronised back to NIC data centres within a defined timeframe, allowing departments to scale beyond on-premises capacity when necessary.

The deployment also enables NIC to apply security controls using AWS Control Tower to establish baseline configurations for new workloads, with the aim of reducing configuration errors and maintaining compliance standards.

Sandeep Dutta, President of AWS India and South Asia, said the deployment of AWS Outposts for Meghraj 2.0 is intended to support government departments in accessing cloud and AI services while meeting requirements for sensitive workloads.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yotta Data Services, said the collaboration combines Yotta’s data centre and sovereign cloud infrastructure with AWS cloud services to deliver a hybrid architecture for public sector use. He added that the arrangement is designed to support scalability, data residency and security within India’s digital infrastructure framework.