Tune Talk transitions to independent cloud-native MNO

Tune Talk, one of Malaysia’s most recognized mobile brands, has completed its evolution into a fully independent, cloud-native mobile network operator (MNO) through a strategic partnership with Mavenir, the network software provider building AI‑driven mobile infrastructure. The deployment enables Tune Talk to operate its own network systems end‑to‑end, unlocking new speed, agility, and innovation capabilities ahead of its next phase of growth.

The shift has been enabled by adopting Mavenir’s cloud-native OSS and BSS solutions, giving Tune Talk full control of its network operations and digital service platforms, and providing a software-driven foundation for future growth.

By modernising its OSS and BSS layers with Mavenir’s cloud‑native platforms, Tune Talk now operates an independent, software‑defined network. This upgrade enables faster service deployment, more personalised AI‑driven customer experiences, and improved network reliability.

The new architecture has already accelerated the rollout of digital services, including MyDigital ID integration, Mastercard ID Theft Protection, free Personal Accident Insurance, foodpanda benefits, and in‑app streaming content such as drama and game subscriptions.

Tune Talk’s new cloud-native operational environment features zero-touch processes and self-healing automation, improving network stability while reducing operational overheads.

Phase two will deepen Tune Talk’s AI‑driven transformation, introducing advanced orchestration, next-generation BSS. These capabilities will further enhance network performance, accelerate service delivery, and unlock new revenue streams through contextual, personalised offers.

“Becoming a fully cloud-native MNO marks the start of a new chapter for Tune Talk and reinforces our ambition to build a smarter, more agile mobile network for Malaysia and beyond,” said Tune Talk CEO Gurtaj Singh Padda. “These foundations enable us to move faster, personalise services at scale, and unlock new value through AI-driven innovation for our growing customer base.”

“We’re proud to have successfully delivered this first phase of our partnership with Tune Talk, advancing their evolution as a fully cloud-native MNO,” said Mavenir President and CEO Pardeep Kohli. “The Tune Talk team is committed to constant innovation, always pushing boundaries to deliver for their customers – our fully cloud-native approach is essential to enabling the speed, flexibility and efficiency they rely on to keep delivering.”

With this deployment, Tune Talk becomes a reference model for cloud-native MNO operations not just in Malaysia but to also the ASEAN region, demonstrating how modern OSS/BSS architectures can accelerate operator independence, agility, and long-term digital transformation.