Nokia, Red Hat and Pure Storage shape telco cloud future

The telecommunications industry is entering a critical phase in its modernisation. As networks shift from traditional infrastructure to cloud-native architectures, service providers face a central challenge: how to develop a data foundation capable of supporting current cloud-native workloads alongside emerging AI-driven network automation, while maintaining reliability at scale.

In June 2023, Nokia selected Red Hat OpenShift as its primary reference platform for core network applications. More recently, it chose Pure Storage as the data infrastructure foundation for its next-generation telco cloud. Together, these decisions form the basis of a reference architecture designed to support data management from the network edge through to the core and public cloud environments.

The approach aims to provide consistency, security, and operational stability for cloud-native workloads and autonomous network systems across distributed deployments.

A Cloud Platform for Modern Networks

Nokia has positioned Red Hat OpenShift as the core platform for its cloud-native network functions (CNFs) and applications supporting automated network operations. The platform provides a standardised environment intended to support large-scale deployment and lifecycle management.

Pure Storage has been selected to underpin the data layer, enabling more predictable system performance and repeatable deployment processes across multiple sites and network functions. The integrated model is designed to simplify operations while supporting large, geographically dispersed infrastructures.

The collaboration brings together three companies with established roles in telecommunications infrastructure and enterprise software.

Maciej Kranz, General Manager, Enterprise, Pure Storage, said the partnership brings together “two innovators with a shared vision for the future of cloud-native networks”, adding that Pure Storage would provide the underlying data platform for Nokia’s container-based cloud applications.

Marcelo Cheminn Madruga, Head of Portfolio Technology, Incubation and Architecture at Nokia Mobile Infrastructure Cloud and Network Services, said the company selected Pure Storage for its OpenShift reference architecture based on its performance and efficiency characteristics. He noted that the platform supports telecom applications, including CNFs and AI workloads, while contributing to reduced energy use and lower carbon impact.

Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President of Global Telco Ecosystem Success at Red Hat, highlighted the long-standing collaboration between Nokia and Red Hat. He said the inclusion of Pure Storage strengthens the existing ecosystem by providing a data layer already in use by many service providers operating Red Hat environments.

Technical Reference Architecture

The reference architecture is built on Red Hat OpenShift, with Nokia’s cloud-native network functions supported by Pure Storage FlashArray systems as the primary data platform. The design is intended to support consistent deployment models across multiple sites, a key requirement for operators managing large numbers of network nodes.

This approach differs from the fragmented storage environments common in legacy telecom networks, where multiple data platforms are often maintained for different functions. The unified architecture aims to simplify management by providing consistent performance and operational practices across edge, regional, and centralised environments.

The Role of Pure Storage in the Data Layer

Within the combined stack, Pure Storage supports standardisation of the data layer across different deployment models. The architecture seeks to address operational challenges associated with running containerised network functions at scale.

Key technical characteristics include:

Performance and resilience: All-flash storage supports high-throughput workloads, while data reduction features aim to improve capacity efficiency. Consistent behaviour across sites is intended to simplify operations and fault management.

Non-disruptive upgrades: The platform supports hardware and software updates without service interruption, helping operators maintain availability in distributed environments.

Operational efficiency: Automation and storage efficiency are designed to reduce maintenance workloads, shorten recovery times, and improve infrastructure utilisation.

These features are integrated within Nokia’s lifecycle management framework on Red Hat OpenShift, providing a standardised operational model alongside commercial flexibility.

Availability and Deployment Options

The latest Nokia on Red Hat OpenShift configuration incorporating Pure Storage reached “Ready for Sale” status in December. Customer engagements are currently underway, with general availability expected in April 2026.

Nokia is offering two primary engagement models. The first is a fully integrated, Nokia-led reference solution incorporating Pure Storage within the OpenShift infrastructure and lifecycle management framework. The second allows service providers to procure Pure Storage independently while following Nokia’s technical guidance, enabling greater commercial flexibility.

The combined platform reflects an effort to establish a consistent, scalable framework for cloud-native telecommunications infrastructure. By integrating container orchestration, network functions, and data management within a unified architecture, the approach aims to support current operational requirements while preparing networks for increased automation and AI-driven capabilities in the future.