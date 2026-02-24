AceCloud expands GPU cloud with Blackwell GPUs

AceCloud has announced the availability of NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs on its cloud platform. With this addition, the company becomes one of the early cloud service providers in India to offer NVIDIA’s latest-generation GPUs for advanced compute, visualisation and AI workloads. The GPUs are available to customers in India and the United States, with deployments supported from AceCloud’s cloud regions in Noida, Mumbai and Atlanta.

The inclusion of the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition expands AceCloud’s GPU portfolio to support high-performance AI, graphics-intensive tasks and low-latency applications. Relevant use cases include AI model development, medical imaging, real-time rendering, video processing, financial risk analysis and engineering simulations. The infrastructure is intended to serve organisations across sectors such as healthcare, media and entertainment, financial services, engineering and automotive.

The GPUs are offered through on-demand cloud instances hosted and managed on AceCloud’s platform. Customers can select deployment models based on workload duration, performance requirements and operational needs, while maintaining a consistent experience across environments. Multi-region availability in India and the United States enables businesses to support global users while addressing regional performance, latency and compliance considerations.

The launch comes amid growing demand for GPU capacity to support AI workloads. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), AI spending in India is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 33.7 per cent from 2022 to 2027. Since FY 2024–25, AceCloud reports a significant increase in GPU usage as enterprises move from pilot projects to production-scale AI deployments requiring sustained and predictable capacity. The company states that demand is primarily driven by Indian customers across technology services, AI and machine learning, healthcare, retail, HR technology and digital platforms.

Vinay Chhabra, Managing Director of AceCloud, said that India’s AI adoption is accelerating, supported in part by government initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission, which aims to expand access to GPU infrastructure and strengthen domestic AI capabilities. He noted that as workloads become more compute- and graphics-intensive, enterprises require infrastructure that is reliable and straightforward to deploy.

More than 200 customers are currently running GPU workloads on the AceCloud platform across sectors including technology services, AI and machine learning, healthcare, retail, HR technology and digital platforms. The company provides locally hosted infrastructure in India to support low-latency performance. For organisations operating in regulated environments, India-based deployments support data residency requirements and alignment with local regulations, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The platform also supports sovereign cloud deployments for sectors requiring higher levels of data control and compliance.