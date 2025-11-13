Vizag lands Rs 15,000 Cr deal; Tillman to build 300 MW data centre

Visakhapatnam (Vizag) has successfully secured its second massive digital infrastructure investment, firmly placing the city at the centre of India’s evolving data strategy. The Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) formalised an agreement with Tillman Global Holdings, a New York-based digital infrastructure firm, for a Rs 15,000 crore, 300-megawatt (MW) hyperscale data centre campus.

The deal follows closely behind Google’s earlier USD15 billion commitment to build its largest AI hub outside the US in Vizag. Together, these projects establish a dual-track strategy for the region: high-volume, general-purpose cloud storage (Tillman) and cutting-edge, gigawatt-scale AI compute (Google).

The strategic value of the Tillman deal

Tillman Global Holdings, known for its investments across cell towers, fiber, and data centres globally, will lead the investment, technology, and design of the facility, named TDGAP1. The scale of the 300 MW capacity signals an intent to cater to major public cloud providers and large enterprises needing regional digital resilience.

The state government, through the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB), ensures swift movement by providing support for land acquisition across the planned 40-acre site. The goal is to establish a facilitation framework for time-bound development within 12 months.

This rapid policy action demonstrates the operational support required under AP's latest IT and Global Capability Centers (GCC) Policy, which seeks to attract large global players. The project is expected to generate 200–300 direct jobs and nearly 1,000 indirect roles by 2028, accelerating growth across cloud services and network logistics.

Vizag as a digital ecosystem

The combination of the Tillman and Google projects addresses the core requirements for a modern digital economy: access to power, land, and connectivity.

Vizag’s status as a coastal city positions it for a major role in global network traffic. The Google project includes a new international subsea gateway landing. By co-locating the Tillman hyperscale capacity alongside Google’s new global connectivity point, Vizag becomes a key data exchange. This setup provides essential route diversity for international data, moving crucial traffic away from traditional landing points in Mumbai and Chennai.

Ultimately, securing two deals of this magnitude confirms the city’s move from a secondary tech location to a primary digital nerve center. The Tillman investment solidifies the foundation for standard cloud workloads, while the Google AI hub prepares the region for the high-compute demands of the next generation of AI and machine learning platforms.