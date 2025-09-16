UK MOD taps Google Cloud for sovereign cloud platform

Google Cloud has been awarded a 400 million pound contract to develop a UK sovereign cloud capability for the Ministry of Defence (MOD). The initiative aims to provide a secure and flexible cloud platform that will support innovation while ensuring enhanced control over sensitive data.

This agreement aligns with the MOD’s broader objectives, as set out in the Strategic Defence Review, to adopt advanced cloud infrastructure in support of secure information processing, including the integration of modern cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The contract is also expected to contribute to economic development by supporting job creation, skills training, and the growth of start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UK defence sector. Google Cloud has committed to making further investment in the UK, including the establishment of a dedicated local team to oversee the delivery and management of the new infrastructure.

Tara Brady, President of Google Cloud for EMEA, stated, "Google Cloud is committed to supporting the UK Government’s efforts to build resilient infrastructure and apply emerging technologies to national priorities. This partnership will enable the MOD to advance its digital transformation while maintaining the highest standards of security and data sovereignty."

General Sir James Hockenhull KBE ADC Gen, Commander of Cyber and Specialist Operations Command at the MOD, said, "The Ministry of Defence is focused on adopting next-generation technologies, including AI, to enhance our operational capabilities and protect national security. This collaboration represents a significant step in our digital transformation strategy, and we welcome the partnership with Google Cloud to deliver a secure and resilient cloud environment for our most sensitive data."

The Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt Hon John Healey MP, commented, "This investment demonstrates how defence can serve as a driver of economic growth, supporting high-skilled jobs and the wider UK tech sector. Secure communication with our allies remains essential to national security, and this partnership will help enhance our sovereign digital capabilities. It also reflects the objectives of the Strategic Defence Review, particularly in ensuring the UK is equipped to meet evolving threats through modern technology."