TCS and DNA forge five-year strategic partnership to drive cloud transformation

Tata Consultancy Services, a global provider in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has announced a five-year partnership with DNA, one of Finland’s leading telecommunications providers, to accelerate its cloud transformation programme.

Under the agreement, TCS will lead the migration of up to 80% of DNA’s enterprise applications to the public cloud by 2030. Building on a successful 17-year collaboration between the two organisations, this partnership aims to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and drive significant cost optimisation.

Jussi Tolvanen, CEO of DNA , commented,“Cloud adoption is essential for DNA's business, as we serve millions of customers and manage vast volumes of data. Running AI services without a cloud-based data platform is virtually impossible. Working with a skilled and experienced partner enables us to optimise costs, increase agility, and deliver superior service quality. Our aim is to remain at the forefront of connectivity for our customers.”

As part of DNA’s broader ‘Journey to the Cloud’ initiative, TCS will utilise its proprietary tools, TCS CloudCounsel and TCS Migration Factory on Google Cloud, to streamline and automate key migration processes. In the initial phase of the programme, more than 100 applications will be migrated to Google Cloud over the next 24 months. To support this at scale, TCS will establish a dedicated Cloud Migration Factory at its nearshore delivery centre in Portugal, ensuring efficient management of application migration and modernisation.

Sari Leppänen, CTO of DNA Plc, stated,“Having a strong strategic partner with us to lead this transformation journey is critical to success. By leveraging TCS CloudCounsel and TCS Migration Factory on Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to lead the cloud transformation of Finland’s telecom sector. This transformation brings new levels of speed, innovation, operational flexibility, and long-term efficiency.”

Thomas Skjelbred, Head of Global Procurement at Telenor Group and CEO of Telenor Procurement Company, said,“Telenor Procurement Company’s goal is to create lasting value through efficiency and expertise. We are pleased to recognise TCS as a trusted and capable partner in DNA’s Cloud Migration and Modernisation project, an initiative central to our long-term digital transformation strategy. This collaboration already demonstrates strong alignment with our objectives, and we are confident it will support future growth and innovation.”

DNA is a leading telecommunications service provider in Finland, offering mobile, broadband, fixed-line, and television services. It has approximately 3.7 million subscriptions across its fixed and mobile networks. DNA is part of the Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company in the Nordic region.

Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI), TCS, said,

“TCS is a trusted partner in DNA’s cloud transformation journey, supporting its evolution into a future-ready, digital-first telecom leader in Finland. Our long-standing relationship has created a solid foundation for this initiative, and we remain committed to driving innovation, efficiency, and lasting impact together.”

With over 25 years of experience, TCS’ Communications, Media, and Information Services business unit serves customers in 45 countries. Operating from more than 105 delivery locations, TCS supports over one billion subscribers worldwide, offering services that span the entire communications value chain, including modernisation, operations support systems, networks, IT, and operations.

Subhadipta Samantray, Country Head, TCS Finland, added, “We are excited to support DNA on its cloud transformation journey, strengthening its position as a leading telecom provider in Finland. TCS will draw on its deep contextual knowledge of DNA and its proven experience in cloud transformation to deliver accelerated migration and AI-enabled cloud operations at scale. To achieve this, TCS will collaborate with Google Cloud, implementing a tailored cloud operating model supported by advanced tools and accelerators.”

TCS continues to reinforce its reputation as a reliable partner for digital transformation in the Nordics. With a presence in the region since 1991, TCS employs over 20,000 professionals dedicated to enabling enterprises in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark to achieve growth and innovation. TCS has consistently received top customer satisfaction rankings in the Nordics for 15 consecutive years, according to an independent survey, and has been recognised as a Top Employer in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark by the Top Employers Institute for its commitment to workplace excellence.