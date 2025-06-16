STL expands data centre portfolio to support AI-driven infrastructure

STL (Sterlite Technologies) has announced the launch of a new generation of data centre connectivity solutions aimed at supporting the growing demands of AI-driven infrastructure. The development comes at a time when the global data centre market is projected to reach USD 517 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021.

The new portfolio includes high-performance cabling and end-to-end connectivity products, designed specifically for hyperscale data centres, colocation facilities, enterprises, and telecom service providers. STL’s offerings are engineered to support the requirements of modern infrastructure, including low latency, high network speed, increased density, and compliance with sustainability norms.

STL’s data centre solutions cover both fibre and copper cabling systems, providing secure and efficient connectivity for modern buildings, campuses, and data centres. These systems include pre-terminated multi-fibre cables with LC/MPO connectors for scalability, and high-density inter-building routing (IBR) technology under the Celesta brand, designed for low-latency, high-capacity inter-data centre links.

All products are manufactured and tested in STL’s advanced facilities, ensuring they meet key global standards such as ANSI/TIA-942, TIA-568, and ISO 11801. The solutions also come with a 25-year performance warranty, reinforcing STL’s commitment to long-term reliability and performance.

The move addresses a critical gap as legacy cabling systems struggle to keep pace with AI workloads and evolving data traffic patterns. STL brings over three decades of expertise in optical network connectivity to this next-generation offering, positioning itself to help businesses build agile, scalable, and future-ready data centres.

And, to expand market access in India, STL has partnered with Tech Data, India. As STL’s exclusive distributor in the country, Tech Data will help extend the reach of these solutions to a wide network of channel partners and customers across more than 70 cities. Tech Data’s role will include market enablement, partner onboarding, supply chain support, and financing services, all aimed at accelerating STL’s go-to-market strategy and supporting its expansion goals.

The launch underlines STL’s strategic focus on enabling next-gen digital infrastructure at scale, meeting the increasing demands of AI, cloud, and data-centric applications.