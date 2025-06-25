Sify technologies appoints Dr Ram Sewak Sharma to its board of directors

Sify Technologies Limited, digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities across Data Centre, Cloud, Network, Security, and Digital services, today announced the appointment of Dr Ram Sewak Sharma as a Director on the Board of Sify Technologies Limited.

A member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS, 1978 batch, Jharkhand cadre), Dr Sharma has had a distinguished career spanning over four decades. Throughout his tenure, he has led key reforms and harnessed the power of information technology to streamline administrative processes, significantly contributing to the development of India’s ICT policies.

As the founding Director General and Mission Director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Dr Sharma played a pivotal role in conceptualising and launching Aadhaar, India’s first and the world’s largest biometric identity system. His experience was later chronicled in the process biography Making of Aadhaar: World’s Largest Identity Platform.

Dr Sharma’s in-depth expertise in the telecommunications sector is underpinned by his roles as Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Secretary of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

He holds a master’s degree in Mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, a master’s in Computer Science from the University of California, Riverside, and a PhD from IIT Delhi.

Welcoming Dr Sharma to the Board, Mr Raju Vegesna, Chairman of Sify Technologies, said,“We are pleased to welcome Dr Sharma to our Board. As Sify continues to scale, his extensive experience and unique perspective on technology-enabled governance will be invaluable. We look forward to his mentorship as we strive to reinforce our leadership across all business verticals.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Sharma said,“I am delighted to join the Board of Sify Technologies. Throughout my career, I have seen technology serve as a powerful enabler and catalyst for large-scale social impact. I believe this perspective will support Sify’s mission to scale its services and create lasting value.”