Sify data centres in Chennai and Noida certified under NVIDIA DGX-ready programme

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, the data centre subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited, a provider of digital ICT solutions in India with global capabilities across data centre, cloud, network, security, and digital services, has announced that its new AI-ready facilities in Chennai and Noida are now part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre programme and have been certified for liquid cooling. Sify’s facility in Rabale, Mumbai, was the first in India to receive this certification.

The certification indicates that Sify’s data centre solutions are capable of supporting up to 200 kW per rack. The cooling systems also adhere to ASHRAE’s 30-year ambient temperature guidelines.

NVIDIA DGX systems provide a dedicated platform for enterprise AI, designed to support a wide range of training and inference workloads. The DGX platform offers high compute density, performance, and scalability within a unified system that can manage the complete AI lifecycle for enterprises.

Commenting on the certification, Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, said,“Sify’s Chennai 02–Siruseri and Noida 02 data centres are now certified under the NVIDIA DGX-Ready programme. Along with our Rabale facility, which was the first to be certified in India, these certifications place us within the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre network. This development supports our aim to maintain robust infrastructure capable of meeting emerging AI workload demands.”

Tony Paikeday, Senior Director, AI Systems at NVIDIA, added, “AI is becoming a central component of modern business operations, requiring data centres that are designed for next-generation workloads. With Sify’s Chennai and Noida facilities achieving certification for liquid cooling under the NVIDIA DGX-Ready programme, enterprises in India now have access to infrastructure aligned with global standards to support scalable AI deployment.”