Salesforce launches agentforce for Net Zero cloud with unified data

Sustainability teams are navigating increasingly complex reporting demands, accelerated regulatory timelines, and heightened scrutiny from investors. Despite the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence in other areas, many teams still depend on manual processes and spreadsheets to access emissions data dispersed across multiple systems. This often results in prolonged reporting cycles, incomplete datasets, and missed strategic opportunities. As a result, 75% of companies report feeling unprepared to manage this complexity or translate sustainability data into actionable insights that could improve operational performance.

Salesforce Introduces Agentforce for Net Zero Cloud

In response to these challenges, Salesforce has developed Agentforce for Net Zero Cloud, a solution aimed at improving sustainability reporting workflows, reducing operational overhead, and enhancing efficiency. Agentforce includes pre-configured AI agent topics and actions that are based on company-specific data and protected by the Salesforce Trust Layer.

The tool is designed to support sustainability teams by automating time-intensive tasks. Instead of manually compiling data, users can interact with Agentforce through natural language queries, for example, “Identify our least energy-efficient buildings” or “What is our year-over-year energy consumption for real estate?” This allows teams to identify emissions-reduction opportunities, uncover data gaps, and produce audit-ready responses for regulators and stakeholders more efficiently.

The goal is to enable sustainability professionals to focus on higher-value tasks, such as targeting emissions hotspots and optimizing resource usage, helping position sustainability as a contributor to strategic business outcomes.

Key Capabilities of Agentforce for Net Zero Cloud

Insights Gathering

Users can obtain real-time insights using natural language queries, enabling more efficient monitoring and analysis of carbon footprints. This may support efforts to reduce emissions and respond to expectations from regulators, investors, and customers. Disclosure Assistance

Agentforce can assist in generating responses for widely used reporting frameworks, including CSRD, SASB, and CDP, by leveraging Net Zero Cloud’s Information Library and integrated documentation. This capability is designed to reduce the time needed to create accurate, audit-ready disclosures.

Integrated Sustainability Management

Net Zero Cloud, now connected with Data Cloud, provides access to detailed, high-volume sustainability data across functions such as energy consumption, procurement, and supplier emissions. This integration helps minimize the need for manual data reformatting, supports consistency, and improves time-to-insight.

Sustainability managers can use this unified platform to compile data from diverse sources, such as smart meters, travel platforms, and invoices, enabling more dynamic, data-informed decision-making. This approach supports faster action, more targeted investments, and measurable outcomes that may contribute to both environmental and financial goals.

Today’s sustainability teams are expected not only to report on environmental metrics but also to demonstrate the business value of their initiatives. With 85% of investors concerned about potential greenwashing, credibility depends on data accuracy and transparency. Organisations that can show measurable impact may be better positioned to build trust, attract investment, and strengthen long-term resilience.

Enhanced Strategic Analysis with Agentforce

Agentforce extends beyond basic data retrieval to deliver targeted insights. For example, a sustainability manager might ask,“Show me the top three facilities with the highest energy consumption per unit of production and their associated procurement costs over the last quarter.”

With this information, the team can identify where to focus energy efficiency measures or renegotiate procurement terms, potentially reducing both emissions and operational costs.The tool also streamlines preparation for complex reporting frameworks. A team preparing for an investor update could ask,“Generate a summary of our progress on reducing Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services, including any cost savings from supplier initiatives.” The system can then produce a draft that is aligned with disclosure requirements, facilitating faster and more accurate communication.

Centralised Documentation and Custom AI Agents

The Net Zero Cloud Information Library serves as a centralised source for sustainability-related documentation, promoting consistency and reducing the risk of non-compliance. Organisations can also use the Agent Builder to create no-code custom agents for specific sustainability use cases.

For example, a custom agent could monitor water usage in high-risk regions and issue alerts if anomalies are detected, enabling timely intervention. Another could track real-time energy prices and consumption to recommend optimal procurement times for renewable energy.

Efficiency and Environmental Considerations

Agentforce is designed to be resource-efficient. Unlike some larger AI models, Salesforce’s compact, task-specific AI agents are engineered with lower energy requirements. In parallel, Salesforce supports industry-wide responsible AI adoption through partnerships, advocacy, and collaboration on the clean energy transition.“Net Zero Cloud, powered by Agentforce and Data Cloud, is redefining sustainability management. By moving away from manual processes and toward AI-driven insights, organisations can take faster, more strategic action,” said Prashanthi Sudhakar, Head of Product, Net Zero Cloud, Salesforce.

“Agentforce for Net Zero Cloud helps sustainability teams act in real time. Instead of spending hours on data processing, they can make informed decisions that have immediate impact,” added Dan Connors, CEO, Green Impact.

Net Zero Cloud is a sustainability management platform built on Salesforce’s CRM infrastructure. It enables organisations to oversee ESG initiatives, produce audit-ready reports aligned to global frameworks, and, with the addition of Agentforce and Data Cloud—access AI-powered insights to support decision-making across the sustainability value chain.