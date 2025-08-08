NTT DATA establishes global microsoft cloud business unit to support enterprise cloud transformation

NTT DATA has announced the formation of a dedicated global business unit focused on Microsoft Cloud, in response to increasing demand for secure, AI-enabled enterprise cloud transformation. This unit brings together NTT DATA’s industry expertise and technical capabilities in Microsoft Cloud, cybersecurity, and AI to support cloud modernisation, the scaling of agentic AI, and compliance with sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

“Our expanded collaboration with Microsoft reflects a shared goal of addressing complex business challenges with speed and scale,” said Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services at NTT DATA, Inc. “The new global business unit brings together the expertise of both organisations to apply advanced cloud and AI technologies in solving contemporary problems, whether through operational modernisation, workplace improvement, or enhanced digital experiences.”

Global microsoft cloud business unit: Scope and specialisation

Operating across more than 50 countries, and supported by over 24,000 Microsoft certifications, the new business unit offers global support for digital transformation initiatives. It focuses on cloud-native development, cybersecurity, observability, and agentic AI, and remains closely aligned with Microsoft’s engineering and product roadmap.

The unit is led by Aishwarya Singh, Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Business Unit for Microsoft Cloud. It builds on NTT DATA’s longstanding strategic relationship with Microsoft, expanding both the scope and scale of joint capabilities. By aligning sales, pre-sales and delivery functions, NTT DATA aims to assist clients in designing, securing, migrating and implementing Microsoft Cloud solutions across regulated and complex environments.

Areas of focus

Key areas of service delivery include:

Agentic AI at Scale : Supporting clients in scaling AI agents using Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry. This includes enabling real-time voice interaction and orchestrated AI processes with a focus on operational efficiency and ethical standards.

Modern Cloud Solutions : Assisting organisations in building and modernising applications on Microsoft Azure to enhance agility and simplify operations.

Developer Acceleration : Facilitating faster cloud-native development for Azure engineers via a microservices library of over 500 industry-specific accelerators, built on NTT DATA’s Industry Cloud platform.

Enhanced Digital Experiences : Improving workplace collaboration through Microsoft 365 and advancing customer engagement with integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Centre solutions.

Sovereign Cloud Adoption: As one of Microsoft’s partners in Sovereign Cloud specialisation under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Programme, NTT DATA is supporting clients with data residency and compliance requirements.

Scaling agentic AI

This development follows recent momentum for NTT DATA’s Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies, which are built on Azure and Azure AI Foundry. Within 90 days of launch, these services have resulted in nearly 100 enterprise opportunities, including with clients such as Newell Brands.

This demand reflects a broader interest in scalable AI solutions for automation, intelligent workflow design, and enterprise integration. NTT DATA is also leveraging Azure AI Agent Service to support multi-agent orchestration across platforms, helping clients manage and implement AI at scale.

Advancing service delivery in the AI era

NTT DATA continues to position itself to support AI-driven, cloud-native transformation, underpinned by 27 Microsoft Advanced Specialisations. These include Security, Data & AI, Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, and AI Business Solutions on Azure. The organisation assists enterprises in accelerating data migration, scaling AI/ML workloads, and adopting flexible, composable infrastructure models.

“NTT DATA has contributed significantly to the global uptake of Microsoft Azure. This expanded collaboration and new business unit enable enterprises to integrate AI, modernise operations, and pursue digital transformation with greater confidence,” said Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, SI & Advisory, Microsoft.