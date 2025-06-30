New green data centre to strengthen digital infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Dr Jitendra Singh, today laid the foundation stone for the CEL–ESDS Green Data Centre at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This facility represents a strategic collaboration between Central Electronics Limited (CEL) and ESDS Software Solution Ltd, aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure within the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister noted that the data centre would significantly improve Uttar Pradesh’s digital capabilities and represents an important step towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Developed entirely in India, the facility is intended to enhance data security, transparency, and public service delivery. He further emphasised that the initiative will create employment opportunities for young people and support India’s broader efforts toward digital independence.

CEL identified the need for a high-performance data centre that aligns with national objectives around sustainability, security, and innovation. The establishment of this Green Data Centre at CEL’s Sahibabad campus reflects this vision and marks a step forward in its implementation.

Chetan Prakash Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Central Electronics Limited added, “At CEL, our approach to national development is grounded in innovation, sustainability, and self-reliance. The Green Data Centre at our Sahibabad campus represents a strategic advancement in digital infrastructure, incorporating energy-efficient and secure technologies. Through our collaboration with ESDS, we aim to combine sustainability with advanced cloud and data centre solutions to support India’s digital and environmental objectives. With modular PODs, smart cooling systems, and a capacity of 30 MW, the facility will play a vital role in Uttar Pradesh’s digital economy and the mission.” Chetan Prakash Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Central Electronics Limited

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a centre for digital infrastructure. CEL’s Green Data Centre is expected to support this progress by generating skilled employment, encouraging local innovation, and catering to startups, businesses, and government entities.

Designed with performance, sustainability, and security in mind, the facility will include:

Modular PODs for high-density computing

30 MW capacity, scalable to accommodate up to 200 racks per floor

Smart cooling systems and reflective roofing

Rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient design

40 Gbps ring fibre with multi-ISP connectivity

Dual 10 Gbps links for cloud and disaster recovery replication

The collaboration with ESDS Software Solution Ltd, a provider of cloud and data centre services with over 19 years of experience, has been instrumental in realising this project. ESDS’s proprietary technologies and managed services aim to ensure that the facility meets global standards while contributing to national priorities.

“At ESDS, our goal has always been to develop secure, sustainable, and future-ready digital ecosystems that support economic growth and national development. This data centre, compliant with Tier III/TIA/Uptime standards, is designed for 200 high-density racks per floor, with a total capacity of 30 MW and 40 Gbps connectivity. By integrating our technological expertise with CEL’s vision, we are contributing to the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and supporting the initiatives of Digital India and Green India in a sustainable and secure manner," said Piyush Somani, Chairman and Managing Director, ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

The CEL–ESDS Green Data Centre is intended to serve as a model for public–private collaboration in developing strategic national infrastructure, supporting the vision of a digitally empowered, self-reliant, and environmentally responsible India.