NetApp and Nasscom launch AI, data science skilling initiative

Recognising India’s growing importance in the global artificial intelligence (AI) economy, NetApp, in collaboration with the Nasscom Foundation, has announced a multi-year partnership to launch a skilling programme in AI and Data Science. The initiative was unveiled in Bengaluru in the presence of George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer of NetApp, and Rostow Ravanan, Chairperson of the Nasscom Foundation.

The programme aims to prepare the next generation of technology professionals from underserved communities by equipping them with practical skills in AI and Data Science. In its first phase, engineering graduates from resource-constrained backgrounds in Karnataka and Delhi will receive training through a curriculum that combines technical learning with workplace readiness and industry exposure.

According to Vasanthi Ramesh, Vice President of Engineering and Site Leader at NetApp India, the partnership with the Nasscom Foundation reflects a shared effort to create an industry-aligned curriculum that meets the evolving needs of the digital economy. The programme is intended to help develop AI talent at scale while strengthening the broader skilling ecosystem.

What does the Training Programme Include?

Participants will complete 120 hours of technical training, covering Python, data analytics, machine learning, and deep learning, with additional sessions on Kubernetes, persistent storage, and AI infrastructure. The curriculum will also include 60 hours of soft skills development, covering communication, teamwork, and career readiness, to improve employability outcomes. Participants will receive recognised certifications and job placement assistance, with the aim of placing around 70 per cent of graduates in technology-related roles.

Highlighting the growing demand for AI and Data Science expertise, Rostow Ravanan, Chairperson of the Nasscom Foundation, emphasised the importance of ensuring equitable access to continuous, industry-relevant training. He noted that the collaboration with NetApp is designed to empower young people, particularly women from underserved backgrounds, with the digital and analytical capabilities required to succeed in an inclusive and future-ready economy.

The initiative contributes to India’s ambition to become a global hub for AI talent by addressing the shortage of skilled and job-ready professionals. Through a combination of rigorous technical instruction and practical industry exposure, the programme aims to create pathways into sustainable technology careers while promoting greater inclusion in the digital economy.