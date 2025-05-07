Lightstorm completes integration of RTI Cables assets, expanding global subsea and terrestrial network

Lightstorm, a provider of digital network infrastructure connectivity solutions, has completed the integration of assets acquired from RTI Cables. This development enhances the company’s global subsea and terrestrial network, which now offers over 75 Tbps of capacity, connectivity across more than 25 data centres, and coverage in seven key markets: Tokyo, Sydney, Brisbane, Guam, Hawaii, Los Angeles, and Singapore.

Advertisment

The integration supports Lightstorm’s objective to build a unified digital infrastructure across continents and strengthens India’s role as a global interconnection hub. In India, Lightstorm has developed a domestic fibre network spanning over 30,000 km with approximately 1,500 Tbps of capacity. This network connects more than 60 data centres across seven major cities and serves over 100 customers. The integration of this infrastructure with international routes enables Indian businesses to access global cloud and AI ecosystems with improved performance and security.

The 21,000 km of subsea cable systems now incorporated into Lightstorm’s network form the foundation of a high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure aimed at supporting international enterprise connectivity. The network offers notable latency performance, including the fastest Tokyo-to-Sydney route at 97 milliseconds over 9,700 km, and a flexible Australia-to-US route via Guam and Hawaii at 109 milliseconds across 14,500 km. Additionally, through its partner network, the company now includes a direct Singapore-to-US route that avoids the South China Sea, providing enhanced resilience and security.

Commenting on the development, Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD of Lightstorm, said, “The demand for high-speed, low-latency, and scalable connectivity solutions continues to grow. The integration of RTI Cables enhances our ability to support the evolving needs of AI, cloud, and enterprise sectors across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.”

Advertisment

Following this integration, Lightstorm now provides connectivity to over 250 data centres including more than 120 on-net locations across 14 countries, seven of which have direct infrastructure coverage. The company has deployed 1,500 Tbps of capacity across its terrestrial and subsea networks, aiming to support the continued growth of AI, cloud services, and digital enterprise operations worldwide.