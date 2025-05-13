Ishan technologies selects AMD to power Tier-3 data centre in Mumbai

Ishan Technologies, an ICT and digital connectivity provider, delivering cloud, network, cybersecurity, and communication solutions, has selected AMD to support its Tier-3 data centre in Mumbai using 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. This development is intended to contribute to India’s cloud and AI infrastructure by offering high-performance, secure, and scalable computing resources.

Advertisment

With the integration of AMD EPYC processors, Ishan Cloud aims to meet the data localisation requirements of India while supporting digital transformation efforts across key sectors, including BFSI, IT-enabled services, manufacturing, government bodies, and global capability centres (GCCs).

As cloud adoption increases, enterprises are placing greater emphasis on resilient and compliant infrastructure capable of handling mission-critical applications, AI workloads, and edge computing. Ishan DC 1 incorporates high-density computing and energy-efficient architecture to support such use cases, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and low-latency operations. The facility is designed to offer consistent performance, cost efficiency, and adherence to regulatory standards.

The use of 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors enables Ishan Cloud to manage data-intensive workloads efficiently. These processors offer high core density and improved performance per watt, supporting real-time analytics, AI, and high-frequency financial transactions while aiming to reduce operational costs.

Advertisment

Mr Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director of Ishan Technologies, commented,“Cloud infrastructure plays a critical role in India’s digital transformation. Enterprises today require more than scalability,they need secure, compliant, and high-performance computing environments. Our work with AMD supports these goals while addressing India’s data sovereignty requirements.”

Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President at AMD India, stated,“AMD is supporting the evolution of cloud infrastructure in India through high-performance, energy-efficient computing. Our 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors provide the scalability and security features required for AI, analytics, and mission-critical workloads. As India advances its digital initiatives, AMD’s technology is helping data centres such as Ishan’s to deliver secure and scalable solutions.”

In response to growing demand from regulated industries, Ishan Cloud provides a range of services including:

Advertisment

Cloud-enabled SD-WAN and SASE for secure and reliable connectivity

Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Security Operations Centre (SOC) as a service for real-time monitoring and threat detection

Support for edge applications to facilitate AI and low-latency performance

As India increases its focus on data localisation and AI-driven innovation, Ishan Cloud seeks to offer businesses improved control, security, and operational efficiency in line with the country’s broader digital and economic objectives.