How STT GDC is setting new standards for sustainable data centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a data centre services provider headquartered in Singapore, has today released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines the company’s progress towards its ESG targets, structured around three key pillars: achieving carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030; fostering a safe, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace; and upholding ethical and responsible business practices.

Highlights from the 2024 ESG Report

Notable achievements during 2024 reflect STT GDC’s continued commitment to sustainability and innovation across its operations. The company achieved 78.5% renewable energy usage, exceeding its interim targets, and recorded a 22.9% year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions, a significant milestone in its journey towards carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030. In a move towards sustainable finance, STT GDC issued 500 million Singapore Dollar in Sustainability-Linked Perpetual (SLP) securities. This issuance marked several global firsts: it was the first SLP denominated in Singapore dollars, the first public benchmark SLP in Asia, and the first of its kind by a data centre company anywhere in the world.

Further strengthening its sustainability credentials, the company enhanced its Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework to incorporate more ambitious goals. These include increasing the proportion of renewable energy used to 85% by 2028 and reducing carbon intensity by 70% from a 2021 baseline within the same timeframe. STT GDC also became the first data centre operator in Singapore to deploy hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a sustainable fuel for backup generators, establishing a new industry benchmark for environmentally responsible operations. Additionally, it pioneered the use of an AI-based autonomous cooling optimisation system in a technically challenging hybrid cooling environment in Singapore. This system enhances energy efficiency beyond what is possible with conventional air-cooled data centres.

As demand for digital infrastructure continues to rise, sustainability has become a critical priority for organisations worldwide. Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, remarked, "As the digital economy accelerates, our responsibility as infrastructure providers extends beyond supporting growth; we must lead with purpose and innovation. In 2024, STT GDC made remarkable progress on our sustainability journey, from securing 500 million Singapore Dollars in sustainability-linked financing to implementing AI-driven cooling optimisation and pioneering the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in Singapore."

Lopez added, "These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 while delivering the resilient, efficient infrastructure that powers our digital world. Sustainability is not just a corporate objective for us, it is the foundation upon which we are building the future of digital infrastructure."

Environmental impact

From an environmental standpoint, STT GDC achieved a 66.2% reduction in carbon intensity compared to its 2021 baseline. Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) improved by 11.2% against the 2020 baseline, while Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) showed a 34.5% improvement over the same period. These results underscore the company’s commitment to operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

In terms of social impact, STT GDC maintained a strong health and safety record, with zero serious work-related injuries or fatalities since 2020. The company recorded a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of just 0.1 across more than 25 million hours worked across its construction and operations programme. Employee wellbeing and workplace culture also remained a priority, with several offices earning Great Place to Work certifications in 2024,India for the fifth consecutive year, Singapore for the second, and Indonesia for the first time. Investment in employee development was reflected in an average of 23.5 training hours per employee, helping ensure that the workforce remains equipped to meet evolving technological demands. As part of its community engagement, the team at STT GDC Indonesia collaborated with a local conservation group to plant 1,000 mangrove trees in Dusun Tangkolak, Karawang, West Java. This initiative supports biodiversity, protects coastal areas, and contributes to global efforts to combat climate change.

STT GDC’s commitment to responsible business practices is claimed to remain central to its values. The company enforces a zero-tolerance policy on bribery, kickbacks, and corruption, with a firm requirement that all individuals acting on its behalf comply with internal policies and applicable anti-corruption laws. In 2024, all employees completed anti-corruption training, with no incidents of corruption reported.

The 2024 ESG Report is based on data collected from 1 January to 31 December 2024 and focuses primarily on STT GDC’s operational entities, including its data centres and corporate offices. The report highlights the tangible progress the company has made in embedding sustainability and ethical governance at the core of its operations.

STT GDC’s ESG strategy is claimed to be grounded in the belief that sustainability is essential to the future of the data centre industry. The 2024 ESG report tracks the Group’s progress towards its goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2030.