Google announces USD 15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Google has announced the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh, its first in India. The facility will support the deployment of Google’s full AI technology stack and is aimed at accelerating AI-driven transformation across the country. The AI hub will integrate data centre infrastructure, large-scale energy resources, advanced AI capabilities, and expanded fibre-optic connectivity in a single location.

The initiative represents Google’s largest investment in India to date, with approximately USD 15 billion planned over a five-year period (2026–2030). The investment aligns with the Indian Government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which seeks to foster the growth of AI-enabled services.

According to an economic analysis conducted by Access Partnership and commissioned by Google, the hub is expected to contribute at least USD 15 billion to the United States’ gross domestic product (GDP) over the same period. This figure accounts for the broader economic impact of increased cloud and AI adoption and the involvement of American talent and resources in the project’s development and operation. The project presents economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States while contributing to advancements in global AI capabilities.

The announcement was made at Bharat AI Shakti, an event hosted by Google in New Delhi ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. Key attendees included Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, Government of India; Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs; N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh; Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Real-Time Governance, and Human Resources Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh; and Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT, welcomed the announcement, stating,"This digital infrastructure will significantly contribute to the objectives of the India AI Mission. I thank the Prime Minister for setting the vision to integrate technology into every aspect of life. I urge industry stakeholders to support the re-skilling and upskilling of IT professionals, and thank Google for making this part of their agenda. AI services are emerging as a new category within the digital economy, and we look forward to this facility being used to develop talent for these services."

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, added,"This investment marks a new phase in India’s digital transformation journey. Hosting India’s first gigawatt-scale data centre and Google’s first AI hub in the country highlights our shared intent to support innovation, encourage AI adoption, and strengthen the ecosystem for businesses and startups in the state."

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, commented,"The AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents a significant investment in India’s digital future. By offering scalable AI infrastructure, we aim to support business innovation and create opportunities for inclusive growth. This reflects our commitment to collaborating with both the Indian and US governments to ensure responsible AI development."

AI infrastructure and data centre capabilities

The Visakhapatnam hub will include a purpose-built data centre campus, designed to deliver gigawatt-scale computing capacity. Developed in collaboration with partners such as AdaniConneX and Airtel, the facility will use the same infrastructure that powers Google’s core services including Search, Workspace, and YouTube.

The data centre is expected to provide the low-latency, high-performance capabilities required by organisations seeking to develop and scale their own AI applications. It will also support advanced research and innovation, helping to position India as a leading participant in global AI development.

Upon completion, the facility will join Google’s network of AI data centres operating across 12 countries. It will benefit from technological contributions from Google’s R&D teams in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, including the development of software and hardware systems essential to AI advancement.

Subsea connectivity gateway

The AI hub project also includes the construction of a new international subsea gateway, featuring multiple subsea cables landing in Visakhapatnam. These will connect to Google’s global network of terrestrial and undersea infrastructure, spanning over two million miles.

This new connectivity will diversify India’s digital infrastructure, complementing existing cable landing points in Mumbai and Chennai, while enabling improved resilience, capacity, and reduced latency. It will also facilitate broader access to AI technologies and digital services across India and internationally.

As part of its commitment to sustainable operations, Google will work with regional partners to develop clean energy and transmission infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. This includes new transmission lines, energy storage systems, and clean power generation, contributing to the diversification and resilience of India’s electricity grid. These efforts align with Google’s ongoing work to ensure its data centres remain among the most energy efficient globally.