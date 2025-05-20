Bharti Airtel and Google partner to offer Google One cloud storage to customers

Bharti Airtel and Google have announced a partnership to offer Airtel customers access to the Google One cloud storage service, aimed at addressing the increasing issue of limited device storage. As part of this initiative, all Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will receive six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no additional cost. The storage can also be shared with up to five other individuals.

The initiative is designed to help users manage growing data storage needs by providing cloud-based space for photos, videos, documents, and other digital content, reducing the need to delete files or invest in external storage. For Android users, WhatsApp chats backed up to a Google Account will also be supported, which may simplify the process of switching devices. The service is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO, Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel, said,

“With smartphones becoming the primary tool for managing both personal and professional content, storage has emerged as a key concern for users. We are working with Google to offer secure and accessible storage options to our customers, and this initiative will allow many postpaid and Wi-Fi users to benefit from additional cloud storage.”

Karen Teo, Vice President, Platforms & Devices Partnerships, APAC, Google, added,

“We are pleased to partner with Airtel to extend Google One to users in India. This collaboration will support individuals in safely backing up photos, videos, and other important files across Google services such as Photos, Drive and Gmail.”

The introductory offer includes 100 GB of cloud storage for six months at no extra cost. Customers can activate the offer via the Airtel Thanks App. After the initial period, a monthly fee of Rs 125 will apply for continued access. Customers who do not wish to continue can cancel the subscription and opt out of Google One membership.

Google One cloud storage offers:

100 GB of cloud storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail

Backup support for photos, files, and WhatsApp chats, particularly useful in case of phone damage or when switching devices

Family sharing with up to five additional users at no extra cost

The partnership extends Airtel’s portfolio of digital services and aims to offer users more flexible options to manage their data and digital content.