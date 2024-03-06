Launching the "Own Your Customer" initiative, Dish TV Collaborates with LCOs

The 'Own Your Customer' campaign has been introduced by Dish TV, a prominent Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in India. For the companies, this program generates a win-win situation. Customers will enjoy a more enjoyable and straightforward TV viewing experience as a result of the removal of the requirement for large-scale infrastructure, including transmitters, optical fibers, nodes, and amplifiers.

The 'Own Your Customer' campaign by Dish TV will assist cable companies in growing their clientele. Here, the subscribers of the cable operators will receive the Dish TV services. As a result, customers who wish to switch to DTH won't need to change connections in order to receive more streamlined and superior services.

"We are delighted to introduce the 'Own Your Customer' campaign, a first-of-its-kind and unique initiative in media distribution," stated Manoj Dobhal, CEO of Dish TV India. "It represents a significant shift in cable TV delivery. Dish TV's program will empower local and multi-service providers (LCOs and MSOs) by increasing their customer base and decreasing operating costs, while simultaneously providing Dish TV with new consumer access and lower servicing overheads. This partnership guarantees that both sides are dedicated to promoting change within the sector while offering consumers unrivaled value and services," he added.

In the long term, this will assist Dish TV in growing its client base and generating more cash for both cable TV providers and the company. Given that more individuals were watching over-the-top (OTT) video on digital platforms after 2020, local cable operators (LCOs) probably worried about losing business. Dish TV's proposal, however, will provide MSOs (multiple system operators) and LCOs total authority over their networks and allow them to serve as Dish TV distributors in their local territories.