Zopper introduces Z-shield care plan for iPhone 17 series

Zopper, an insurtech company based in India, has introduced Z-Shield, a two-year device protection plan for the new iPhone 17 models. The plan is available directly to customers through the official website: https://zshield.zopper.com.

Z-Shield offers coverage for accidental and liquid damage, as well as mechanical and electrical breakdowns. Customers can select their iPhone 17 variant, choose a suitable plan, provide device and purchase details (including IMEI, invoice, and contact information), make a payment through a secure gateway, and receive confirmation and activation via email.

The Z-Shield care plan offers a range of features designed to provide comprehensive protection for iPhone 17 users. It includes two years of cover for accidental and liquid damage, screen damage, and hardware failures. Customers can avail up to a 60% discount if they purchase the plan before the official launch of the iPhone 17.

A 30-day full refund policy is also available for those who wish to cancel their plan within that period. The plan introduces a distinct pricing structure, setting it apart from other offerings currently available in the market. It also includes complete device protection supported by a straightforward claims process, as well as home pick-up and delivery services for repairs. Overall, the plan is intended to offer extended and accessible protection for users through a structured and user-friendly platform.