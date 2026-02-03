Xiaomi expands premium service centres to 15 new cities

Xiaomi has announced the expansion of its Premium Service Centre network in India, with the launch of centres in 15 additional cities. This marks the second phase of the company’s plan to establish 100 such centres nationwide and reflects its focus on strengthening after-sales support.

The latest phase began with the opening of centres in Ludhiana and Indore on 29 January, followed by Visakhapatnam, Surat, and Lucknow on 30 January. All 15 new locations are scheduled to become operational in the first quarter of 2026 through a phased rollout, extending access to Xiaomi’s service facilities across more regions.

Expanded Service Network and Customer Experience

The new centres are intended to offer services beyond routine repairs. According to the company, they will provide faster turnaround times, access to trained technical staff, product interaction areas, and digitalised processes aimed at improving transparency and convenience.

In addition to servicing devices, the centres will also function as retail and community spaces, allowing customers to explore and purchase products and participate in engagement activities. These include “Xiaomi Days”, held every Wednesday, which offer selected benefits to customers.

Commenting on the expansion, Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer of Xiaomi India, said that feedback from the initial 10 centres launched in 2025 indicated growing demand for reliable and efficient after-sales support. He noted that the expansion aligns with the company’s strategy for 2026 and responds to longer device usage cycles among consumers.

Performance, Benefits, and Long-Term Support

The new service locations will also offer a range of customer benefits. Women customers will be eligible for 30-day service discounts, while defence personnel and persons with disabilities will receive lifetime waivers on service charges. Limited-period offers will include discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected spare parts and complimentary screen protectors for certain devices, subject to availability.

As replacement cycles for smartphones continue to lengthen, after-sales support is becoming an increasingly important aspect of device ownership. Xiaomi stated that its devices are designed for long-term use and supported by extended software and security updates.

According to the company, the first 10 Premium Service Centres recorded strong performance in 2025. Around 95 per cent of devices were repaired and returned within 24 hours, repeat visits remained below one per cent, and customer escalations were under 0.5 per cent. More than 5,000 customers also participated in the Wednesday Service Days programme.

Xiaomi said the centres prioritise speed and consistency in service delivery. Repairs are targeted for completion within 24 hours, supported by diagnostic systems, quality checks, and the availability of spare parts. Standby handsets are provided when repairs exceed two hours. Each centre is staffed by certified technicians who receive regular training to maintain service standards.