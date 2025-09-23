Wysetek acquires Scalezee to expand cloud capabilities

Wysetek Systems Technologists, a provider of IT infrastructure solutions, has announced the acquisition of Scalezee Technologies , a DevSecOps and cloud services provider.

The acquisition is expected to support Wysetek’s ongoing expansion in IT managed services, with projected growth of up to 50%. Scalezee’s expertise in application modernisation and DevOps will complement Wysetek’s offerings, enabling the delivery of secure and efficient hybrid cloud solutions for enterprise and mid-market clients.

This move adds further depth to Wysetek’s existing portfolio, particularly in cloud services and open-source technologies. The integration of Scalezee’s capabilities in DevSecOps, CloudOps, FinOps, and cybersecurity will enhance Wysetek’s ability to deliver faster time-to-market, greater operational reliability, and optimised costs. These enhancements are expected to benefit clients across industries, with a particular focus on the Financial Services Industry (FSI).

The acquisition also strengthens Wysetek’s partnerships with major cloud platforms such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, while expanding its broader technology ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Cherian Thomas, Director of Wysetek Systems Technologists, said, “Customers are seeking secure, resilient, and efficient operations with predictable outcomes for their IT modernisation efforts. Scalezee’s knowledge of cloud-native technologies and application modernisation supports our strategy and helps us deliver impactful results that improve operational efficiency for our clients.”

K Krishnakumar, Director of Scalezee Technologies, added,“Becoming part of Wysetek allows us to extend our reach and continue supporting clients in building, managing, and maintaining mission-critical, cloud-native applications. Our vendor-agnostic approach to cloud adoption remains central to our service delivery.”

Following the acquisition, Scalezee will operate under the brand "Scalezee, A Wysetek Company", with all existing projects, service-level agreements (SLAs), and support commitments continuing without interruption.

This strategic merger is expected to enhance both organisations’ capacity to deliver modern IT solutions tailored to evolving business needs. It also reinforces Wysetek’s position in the Financial Services sector, while further developing its relationships with hyperscalers and OEMs to provide secure, scalable, and efficient managed IT services.